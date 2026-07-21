Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Our Sponsors
Local Life
Commerce
Public Affairs
Education
Spy Sections
Newsletters
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Keeping the Choptank Swimmable: A Check-in with ShoreRivers' Matt Pluta
by Val Cavalheri
13 hrs ago
•
The Spy Network
2
1
Soil, Salad, and Surprises
by Kate Emery General
Jul 20
•
The Spy Network
Opinion: Thoughts on a Moderate Candidate Winning in an Unexpected Place
By David Reel
Published on The Spy Network
•
Jul 20
The Heretic by Al Sikes
President Trump specializes in disunity, even though he holds a job, when done well, that encourages unity.
Published on The Spy Network
•
Jul 18
Pull! Student Idea Brings Clay Target Team to North Dorchester
A strong cultural tie to Eastern Shore life
Jul 17
•
Spy Public Affairs Desk
Cambridge Time Machine
Let's Meet at Friendship Hall
Jul 17
Publisher Notes: The Spy and AI
A new era in community news coverage
Jul 16
1
1
Maryland Caucus with Foxwell and Mitchell
The Death of the Maryland Republican Party and Redistricting Returns
Published on The Spy Network
•
Jul 14
Cambridge Council Highlights
City Revises Waterfront Property Marketing Process
Jul 14
•
The Spy Network
The Spy Cannabis Conversations
How to Use Cannabis in 2026 with Sunburst’s Jake Fessler
Jul 14
•
The Spy Network
Our Town Vienna: An Epic Journey by Kathryn Masten
Our Town Vienna: An Epic Journey
Jul 14
•
Kathryn Masten
1
Maryland Counties Face Their Biggest Budget Crisis in 30 Years
A Chat with Michael Sanderson
Published on The Spy Network
•
Jul 13
© 2026 Spy Community Media Fund - MSCF
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts