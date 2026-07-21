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Keeping the Choptank Swimmable: A Check-in with ShoreRivers' Matt Pluta
by Val Cavalheri
  The Spy Network
Soil, Salad, and Surprises
by Kate Emery General
  The Spy Network
Opinion: Thoughts on a Moderate Candidate Winning in an Unexpected Place
By David Reel
Published on The Spy Network  
The Heretic by Al Sikes
President Trump specializes in disunity, even though he holds a job, when done well, that encourages unity.
Published on The Spy Network  
Pull! Student Idea Brings Clay Target Team to North Dorchester
A strong cultural tie to Eastern Shore life
  Spy Public Affairs Desk
Cambridge Time Machine
Let's Meet at Friendship Hall
Publisher Notes: The Spy and AI
A new era in community news coverage
Maryland Caucus with Foxwell and Mitchell
The Death of the Maryland Republican Party and Redistricting Returns
Published on The Spy Network  
Cambridge Council Highlights
City Revises Waterfront Property Marketing Process
  The Spy Network
The Spy Cannabis Conversations
How to Use Cannabis in 2026 with Sunburst’s Jake Fessler
  The Spy Network
Our Town Vienna: An Epic Journey by Kathryn Masten
Our Town Vienna: An Epic Journey
  Kathryn Masten
Maryland Counties Face Their Biggest Budget Crisis in 30 Years
A Chat with Michael Sanderson
Published on The Spy Network  
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