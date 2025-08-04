A New Approach to Spying on Cambridge, Maryland

Committed to non-partisan, education-based news and arts coverage of the greater Cambridge community since 2020, the Cambridge Spy, part of the Mid-Shore’s Spy Community Media Fund project, has recently transitioned to the Substack platform for enhanced coverage of Dorchester County.

We believe that this non-profit format is the most effective and sustainable way to produce daily, hyper-local Cambridge news and culture stories that inform and delight the community.

How it works

In alignment with our mission, the content for the Cambridge Spy is available free of charge to all. Just sign up for our mailing list below, and you will receive original stories almost every day about Cambridge or Dorchester County. We will also be sending a weekly summary, which rounds up the most important stories we’ve covered and recommends great things to do.

Those who join the Cambridge Spy for $5.00 a month are not only supporting its mission but will also be able to join discussion threads and contribute press releases for other organizations in the region.

Sponsorships

If your company or organization is interested in partnering with the Cambridge Spy and reaching thousands of engaged readers, please visit our sponsorship page.

The People behind the Cambridge Spy

The Cambridge Spy was launched in the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown by the Spy Community Media Fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, under the leadership of Dave Wheelan, publisher and executive editor. The Cambridge Spy was the third Spy newspaper following the earlier successes of the Chestertown Spy (2009) and the Talbot Spy (2011).

In the summer of 2025 the Spy appointed Zack Taylor as the new executive editor of the Cambridge Spy. After a early start as a reporter in Montgoemry County after gradudating from Gettysburg College, Zack was long-serving communications officer with the United States Agency for International Development until the organization lost its funding in the early days of the Trump administration.

Zack is joined by P. Ryan Anthony, who has served as senior reporter to the Cambridge Spy since 2023 after a career in public education.

The Cambridge Spy will also be supported by the larger Spy team of writers and editors bringing our readers the best of the Mid-Shore’s public affairs and arts.