The Cambridge Spy

The Cambridge Spy

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Michael Michaud's avatar
Michael Michaud
Apr 11

Many years ago, I was teaching a freshman English course in a New Jersey college when a young German immigrant, raised her hand and asked the class “ how many years do I have to suffer the indignities of your judgments”. Her remark brought a different perspective to a class of young adults I surmised as poorly educated in world history.

The article mentions the Confederacy suggesting the Civil War was fought, merely “to protect a way of life.” One has to recognize that the victor’s always write the history in order to accept such summary opinion as if the north was without sin. If South Carolina didn’t believe they had the absolute right to withdraw from the union they along with other southern states would never have agreed to the constitution. I’d suggest listening to Matt Walsh‘s history of the Civil War on the Daily Wire to get a more general unbiased review of its causes sans merely “protecting a way of life“

I recently walked by the old courthouse in Easton and looked at the spot where the “For the Boys” statue used to sit and wondered what real good was accomplished by its removal? I see it as just more dumbing down of our history by a society bent on virtue signaling abd too fearful to openly recognize and discuss its past.

I think a rather famous guy once asked “who among you will throw the first stone.”

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Jim Brady's avatar
Jim Brady
Apr 11

Excellent topic, one not too well explored in this country. Notable, how WWII era Germans were highly reluctant to go the full measure of accountability. It took the youth, their children, to further press for truth and reconciliation. The American South on the other hand was and remains resistant to accepting the basic facts of slavery's influence on popular support for turning against the United States. Even today, southerners are steeped in the arguments of antebellum aristocrats and ignore the continuity of Jim Crow manipulations to oppress black people. They don't seem to have embraced the horror and wrongness of what it was to own captive human beings and force them to do your bidding. That realization is the necessary starting point for any and all hopes of reconciliation.

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