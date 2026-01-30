The Cambridge Spy

The Cambridge Spy

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Craig Fuller's avatar
Craig Fuller
Jan 31

You are a wonderful addition to the team! Thanks for sharing your perspective!

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Gloria
Apr 5

Fortunately, there are hundreds of legal cases attempting to root out the wiregrass. I suspect that the wiregrass has thorns! There is a big discrepancy with the decisions we have seen for example, the outrage over the Somali fraud case in Minnesota contrasted with the presidential pardons of several people convicted of fraud. I would like to see you find more examples of these kinds of discrepancies! Keep writing and assimilating all you are resding and learning.

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