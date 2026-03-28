A look back at what has been shared with you this week. We hope you like the new format.
Cambridge Time Machine: Algonquin
The stately late-19th century house at 7 Manito Drive in Cambridge, built by Paul Botticher for the Joseph Mundy family of New Jersey, is on land that was part of a 160-acre farm called Sandy Hill. It was originally a significant Native American settlement. When the property was purchased by US Senator Isidor Rayner (1850-1912), he renamed it Algonquin.…
Commentators/Columnists
Food Friday: Spring Equals Radishes
Each spring brings us delicious new, young vegetables: peas, asparagus, onions, and radishes. Radishes are the pink darlings of early spring. Cherry red, fuchsia, magenta, hot pink, carmine, crimson, scarlet, carnelian, vermilion, coral, cardinal, cerise – I could go through my piles of art supply catalogues picking out the names of vivid reds and pinks…
Roundup: Cambridge Tackles Fee Changes, Equipment Purchase, and Hears Public Concerns
At its last city Mayor and Commissioners meeting, Cambridge officials moved forward on several housing, budget, and infrastructure matters while also hearing public concerns about property rights, communication, and city policy. The meeting followed a lengthy discussion on senior services and a vote in support of changes to state revenue structures.
Commentators/Columnists
In Search of an Office By Jamie Kirkpatrick
I’ve decided I need an office. The dining room table or the sofa in the living room are fine places to work, but I think a little private space and some peas and carrots might promote better reflection and prose. I considered renting space outside our home(s), but, frankly, that’s a luxury I can’t afford, and anyway, who wants to walk to work when it’s …