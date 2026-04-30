Cindy Necaise, volunteer, restocks shelves in the food pantry at One Mission Cambridge.

On any given day at One Mission Cambridge, volunteers greet shoppers, restock shelves, and help keep the space running smoothly.

For many, it’s the consistency of the work and the connections they make that keep them coming back.

Stephen Dissinger, who has volunteered for several months, typically shows up two to three times a week. He first heard about the organization around town, checked out its website, and decided to get involved.

“I like to meet people where they’re at and share meals with them,” Dissinger said. “Everyone deserves love and respect. Not enough people understand that.”

At the nonprofit’s grocery-style pantry, volunteers assist visitors as they move through aisles and select their own food, a model that differs from traditional food distributions.

Cindy Necaise, who started volunteering in July 2025, said that approach drew her in.

“I saw what they were doing for the community and contacted them to ask about volunteer opportunities,” she said.

Her duties include helping shoppers, cleaning, and restocking shelves. She said the organization’s training and structure make it easy to step in and help.

“I never feel rudderless when I’m here,” Necaise said. “As soon as you walk in the door, it’s clear what’s going on.”

She said the ability for people to choose their own groceries stands out.

“At other pantries, you’re handed a box,” Necaise said. “Here, there’s dignity. People can choose what they need.”

Volunteers say the welcoming environment also plays a role in retention.

“The staff here is warm and caring, so I feel comfortable here,” Dissinger said.

For many, the impact of each shift lingers.

“When I leave at the end of the day, I remember some of the people that I dealt with,” Necaise said. “That makes me want to come back.”

Anne Usiondek-Benjamin, who volunteers at both the pantry and the organization’s monthly dinners, said she values the relationships formed through service.

“I like it when people are interested in me, so I try to be interested in them,” she said.

She has watched One Mission Cambridge grow over time and said the sense of community keeps her engaged.

“It’s about serving and connecting with people,” she said.