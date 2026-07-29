The Nanticoke River now moves quietly past Vienna, but in the late 1700s, the town was anything but quiet. Ships came and went from its waterfront, plantations operated along the river, and merchants handled tobacco and other crops bound for distant ports. During the Revolutionary War, that same location left Vienna and the surrounding properties open to attack.

“Vienna was a very original colonial town with plantations that developed for agriculture up and down the Nanticoke River, and many people aren’t really familiar with that,” Dr. Patricia Johnson said. “That combination of waterfront and agriculture brought together commerce in Vienna.”

Johnson, a member of the Vienna Heritage Society, has been helping rebuild an organization that had grown less active as its original members aged. Work already underway at nearby Handsell gave the group a way to reconnect Vienna’s history with the larger story of the Nanticoke River.

“We were a great center for ships coming in and out, primarily taking tobacco when we were part of the British colonies, and then a shift over time to different agricultural products when tobacco was no longer interesting,” Johnson said. “We were building ships for our own use here in the U.S., and on top of that, places like Handsell were plantations, and Weston below Vienna, that were part of this economy.”

On August 29, the Vienna Heritage Society and the Nanticoke Historic Preservation Alliance will present a two-site living history event in Vienna and at Handsell called the Battle of Vienna Living History Day. The event grew out of research conducted during the restoration of Handsell, a plantation house several miles outside town.

For nearly 20 years, the Nanticoke Historic Preservation Alliance has worked to restore the property and document the lives of the people connected to it. Midge Ingersoll, a trustee with the organization, said new material continues to surface.

“As recently as April, we received family documents, which include letters from 1755 to 1788 from the Steele family,” she said. “They’re new to us too.”

The letters arrived in time to be included in a recently published book and helped settle a question that had remained open for years. Historians already knew that Weston had been attacked during the Revolutionary War, but the extent of the losses at Handsell had been harder to prove.

“It confirmed what we always believed was that both Weston, Handsell, and really all the Nanticoke plantations of anybody who had become an American patriot were being raided and attacked by British loyalists,” Ingersoll said. “They would have been local people who remained with the Crown and also British naval military.”

The Steele family owned Handsell during the war. According to Ingersoll, the letters document extensive damage to the family’s property, including the loss of buildings, goods, and enslaved people.

“Weston’s attack was always very documented,” she said. “We knew about that. It’s in a lot of letters. It’s in the Maryland archives journals and whatnot. But the Steele family at Handsell was always a mystery until these letters confirmed that they did, in fact, incur almost, in today’s dollars, two and a half million dollars in damage.”

The research also showed how closely Handsell, Weston, and Vienna were connected. Henry Steele of Handsell and John Henry of Weston were business partners. They maintained an office in Vienna and built the town’s customs house in 1761.

“The Handsell plantation is Vienna because it was the big house outside of town,” Ingersoll said. “That’s all. John Henry Weston below Vienna and Henry Steele of Handsell were business partners, and they had an office in Vienna.”

Vienna served as the commercial center for the plantations and farms spread along the lower Nanticoke. Barges could travel upriver toward Delaware, while larger boats moved goods through the port and out toward the Chesapeake Bay.

“It was the only real port town in the lower part of the Nanticoke River,” Ingersoll said. “All this activity was happening in the village, which, as we know in colonial times, you had large plantations and farms, but then you always had a center, and that became the villages that we know today.”

The August 29 event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with programs at both locations. Each site will concentrate on a different part of the story, while organizers connect the activity at Handsell with what was happening in Vienna.

“The partnership came out of really what Handsell has done for research and bringing that to our attention in Vienna,” Johnson said. “Vienna Heritage Society has been rebuilding over the last couple of years. It had fallen dormant because of the aging group that started it many years ago.”

The day will also give the public its first opportunity to see preserved pieces of a colonial vessel discovered beneath the Nanticoke River in 2017. Workers found the wreck while repairing the structures that protect the Vienna bridge.

“As they got down below what they call modern debris, which was everything that had been piled on top of it, even during the construction period of that bridge, they found evidence of old timbers and an old boat,” Johnson said. “All the work stopped on that repair, and Maryland archaeology came out and did just a fabulous job.”

Archaeologists used sonar to study the river bottom and recover sections of the vessel. Their work indicated that it had been about 45 feet long and built locally from Maryland timber.

“The craftsmanship implies that it’s probably not built by an actual true boatwright of the time because of the ways that it was built,” Johnson said. “It more likely was part of a boat that would have been built on a plantation, like Weston or Handsell.”

No one has been able to identify the vessel, though surviving records show that boats were being built along the Nanticoke during the same period. One, named the Ryder, was built in 1738 by James Billings. Another, the Dolly and Nancy, was built and launched in Vienna in 1761.

“We won’t ever identify which boat it is,” Johnson said. “But it’s a representation of the history of the time on that river with plantations and commerce.”

The surviving pieces will be displayed at the John Smith Discovery Center in Vienna. Visitors will see planks, metal and wooden fittings, deadeyes that carried rigging lines, and futtocks, the curved timbers that formed part of the vessel’s frame.

“The remainder of the boat is actually resunk in a pond in Patapsco Park to preserve it,” Johnson said. “What they could get out, they wanted to preserve for longevity, so they could look at more pieces in the future.”

Other objects found in Vienna will also be included. Cannonballs uncovered beneath houses are believed to date from the early 1800s, though they are similar to the type of ammunition used during the Revolutionary period.

The event will include children’s colonial games, maritime reenactors, music, crafts, food trucks, and two small colonial boats. One will come from the Ship’s Company and another from the maritime museum in Lewes. Visitors will be able to watch them on the river, though the boats will not carry passengers.

At Handsell, woodworkers, a spinner, a blacksmith, and hearth cooks will demonstrate trades and household work. Food historians Henry Ward and Joyce White will discuss the use of Indigenous ingredients in colonial kitchens.

“The English had to learn how to cook with native plants and whatnot,” Ingersoll said. “He’ll be discussing that crossover.”

Members of the Pocomoke Indian Nation will present their account of the period. Reenactor Noah Lewis will portray Ned Hector, a Black soldier who served during the Revolutionary War.

“Let’s face it, the Native perspective was a lot different than the English and the American patriots,” Ingersoll said. “That’ll be an important part of this day, to hear what the Native people thought about all this Revolutionary War business.”

Research for the event has identified about 78 men who served in the Vienna militia. Organizers are now looking for descendants who may be connected to those names. They are also researching Levin Dorsey, believed to have been the only person killed during the fighting. He is buried at Old Trinity Church.

“History doesn’t happen without people, and people have names, and they were humans, and they lived, and they have their own stories,” Ingersoll said. “When you can connect someone living today as a descendant of someone who has a real, true historic story, the whole thing comes alive for a person.”

The Battle of Vienna Living History Day will be held Saturday, August 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advance tickets will be available through the Vienna Heritage Society at https://www.viennamd.org/vienna-heritage-society/ and Restore Handsell at

https://www.restorehandsell.org/

. Visitors may check in or purchase tickets at the Handsell admission tent or the Vienna Toll House.

Hear the full interview on Shore Stories on Radio Chesapeake here.

Val Cavalheri is a writer, photographer, and the arts and culture editor for the Talbot Spy. Additionally, she is the director of arts and culture, a radio host, and a producer of Shore Stories on Radio Chesapeake, an NPR-affiliated station serving Maryland’s Eastern Shore. A former magazine editor and longtime journalist, Val brings decades of experience covering the arts, health, and community life. Her work focuses on amplifying local voices and celebrating the people and stories that shape the Eastern Shore. She and her husband, Wayne Gaiteri, have two children and three grandchildren.