My usual opinion columns appear on Friday, so I’m publishing this a day early to alert you to a change in my schedule. About a month ago, I was given the honor and responsibility of becoming the first Executive Officer (EO) of Spy Community Media (SCM), the parent company of all five Spy online newspapers. My responsibilities and goals are summarized in the announcement.

Since taking on this role, I’ve started to divide my time between my Friday columns and establishing my EO priorities. I’ll continue to publish Friday columns, with occasional breaks, and I’ll start publishing news articles on other days. These will appear in Sections of the Cambridge Spy other than my Friday columns that you can find in the Columnists/Commentators Section. (You can find all the Sections on the navigation bar at the top of the Cambridge Spy’s homepage.)

My news articles, (and articles by other Cambridge Spy contributors) will be reporting on the contributions that partner organizations are making to our local economy, tourism, and the quality of life that as residents we enjoy. My first will appear early next week.

We continue to add to the growing list of these strategic partnerships. The Cambridge Spy is proud to be able to raise awareness of their contributions.

Much of my EO time will be spent exploring ways to improve your experience as our readers. This is a collaborative enterprise with Dave Wheelan (SCM President and Cambridge Spy Publisher), Zack Taylor (Cambridge Spy Executive Editor), and Craig Fuller (Chair of SCM’s Advisory Board). There will be periodic improvements in the way the Cambridge Spy homepage and the emails you receive function, but with only minor changes in their appearance. I’ll be explaining the changes and how you can use them in articles like this one. They will have the title ‘Update’ with the date, and can be found in the News & Notes Section on the homepage.

Please share your reactions to these changes and your ideas for changes we should consider. You can reach me at davids@spycommunitymedia.org.

As always, thanks for your interest and involvement in the Cambridge Spy.