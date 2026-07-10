Photographed by Arthur Rothstein in June 1937, this image is part of the Farm Security Administration’s landmark effort to document life and work in rural America during the Great Depression. Taken near Cambridge, Maryland, it captures agricultural workers during a packing company strike, illustrating both the region’s dependence on seasonal farm labor and the economic hardships facing Eastern Shore communities. Rothstein (1915–1985), one of the FSA’s first and most influential photographers, created images like this to help Americans understand the human impact of the Depression and the need for New Deal reform