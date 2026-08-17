For years, Dorchester County has discussed the need to do more for children growing up in Cambridge. Thrive 21613 is the school system’s latest, and perhaps most ambitious, effort to turn that concern into reality.

In a recent interview with the Cambridge Spy, Dorchester County Public Schools Public Information Officer Casey O’Bier and Director of Student Services Jerome Stover explained that Thrive is not intended to be just another school program. It aims to connect schools, families, community organizations, health services, academic support, and career preparation around the needs of Cambridge children.

At the heart of Thrive is a fairly simple idea: what happens to a child outside the classroom has a great deal to do with what happens inside it.

A student who is chronically absent may not simply dislike school. Transportation problems, health issues, family responsibilities, or other barriers may be at play. A middle school student falling behind in math may need more than tutoring. That student may also need encouragement, a stronger connection to school, and some sense of where those skills could lead in the real world.

Likewise, a high school student thinking about dropping out may respond differently if there is someone helping that student see a realistic path to a job, college, technical training, or another opportunity after graduation.

Thrive is designed to bring those pieces together rather than treating each problem separately.

“There is actually a lot of good, solid data that backs the idea that place-based strategies do work, especially for areas of high concentration of poverty,” O’Bier told the Spy.

The approach borrows in part from the Harlem Children’s Zone, which has become nationally known for surrounding children and families with coordinated academic and community support.

Representatives from the Harlem Children’s Zone visited Cambridge during the last school year and met with students, teachers, and staff at the three schools that will initially make up the Thrive feeder pattern: Choptank Elementary School, Mace’s Lane Middle School, and Cambridge-South Dorchester High School.

“They got to hear from the voices of those who are going to be directly impacted by this initiative,” O’Bier said. “They got to hear from teachers and staff in the building, but they also got to hear, more importantly, from the students.”

Those conversations helped shape what Thrive will actually do.

The initiative is organized around four areas.

Community Connect will strengthen relationships among families, schools, and community organizations. One early example is a partnership with Educational Systems Federal Credit Union to provide financial literacy programs for students and parents.

Finish Line will concentrate on students who have become disconnected from school or are at risk of not graduating, with the goal of getting them reengaged and across the finish line.

Next Level will provide academic intervention and enrichment while exposing students earlier to careers, training, and other opportunities after high school.

Resilience Rising will focus on social, emotional, behavioral, and physical health and help connect students and families with services they may need outside the school building.

Stover said the larger goal is not simply better test scores. It is economic mobility.

“We want the community and the parents, and people who want to invest in Dorchester County, to know that there is a feeder pattern of schools who have resources, who have a cradle-to-career mindset, and who have place-based strategies,” he said.

The three Cambridge schools were selected after the district reviewed chronic absenteeism, state testing, suspensions, dropout rates, and other measures.

The long-term hope is that a child entering Choptank Elementary will encounter added opportunities and support from the beginning and continue to receive them through middle and high school.

“As we have kids enter the school system at the youngest ages, they don’t know anything outside of Thrive,” O’Bier said. “They are going to have these opportunities from the jump.”

The district plans to measure attendance, academic performance, discipline, testing, graduation progress, and student participation to determine whether the strategy is producing results.

“We need a starting point for data,” O’Bier said. “Are we moving away from the baseline in the way that we need to move away from the baseline in a positive direction?”

Moving Dorchester Forward will serve as the coordinating organization, helping bring schools and community partners together. Although Thrive is centered on Cambridge and the 21613 ZIP code, some of its partnerships and services are expected to benefit students elsewhere in Dorchester County as well.

Both O’Bier and Stover emphasize that success will depend on more than what happens inside the school system.

“This does take a whole community,” O’Bier said. “This is not something that the school system can carry alone.”

That may ultimately be the most important test of Thrive. Dorchester County has no shortage of organizations that care about children. The challenge has always been getting those resources to the right child, at the right time, and keeping that support in place from elementary school and continuing beyond graduation.

Thrive 21613 is an attempt to build that system rather than another standalone program.

As Stover put it, “We have to do what is in the best interest of the students, not necessarily what is easy for us as adults.”