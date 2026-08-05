For many veterans, the most difficult battles don’t end when their military service is over. PTSD, chronic pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness can follow them home, while the fear of judgment or concern about their veterans’ benefits may prevent them from exploring new forms of relief that are now legal in the state of Maryland.

In this month’s installment of the Spy’s Cannabis Conversations, we sit down with Sunburst’s Brian Shaver, a vet himself, to discuss the special needs and challenges of the country’s 18 million veterans, as well as the growing interest in medical and recreational cannabis. Brian talks candidly about the special impact that trauma has on those who served and why some veterans say carefully selected cannabis products have helped them slow that response, sleep better, and manage pain.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length. For more information about Sunburst Pharm, please go here.