For many Maryland residents, the world of legal cannabis has become far more complicated than simply deciding whether to smoke it or not. Today’s dispensaries offer everything from traditional flower and pre-rolls to concentrates, gummies, tinctures, topicals, beverages, and products for sleep to arthritis relief. For newcomers and longtime users alike, the choices can be overwhelming.

In our ongoing Spy series with Sunburst’s Jake Fessler, we continue our exploration of Maryland’s cannabis market by examining the expanding range of products now available and the reasons consumers choose one over another. Instead of focusing solely on brands or potency, our chat examines how experienced dispensary staff helps customers match products to their goals, whether that’s pain management, better sleep, discretion, or recreational use.

This video is approximately 12 minutes in length. For more information about Sunburst Pharm, please go here.