The Cambridge Spy

The Cambridge Spy

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Michael Michaud's avatar
Michael Michaud
May 9

I don’t always fully agree with this writers analysis but I really love his prose styling… always good topics and easy, valuable, rational and fun to read articles.

Many years ago my wife and I spent some time on Smith Island and we took a boat tour offered by a knowledgeable older resident who had lived his entire life on the Island . He decried what he believed to be a total waste of state-federal $$$ building a breakwater well off shore of the island suggesting at best it solved nothing…. but my most significant memory was his telling me that in his 7 decades on the island he believed there was little evidence of sea level rise.

I used to reside out in the Neck District on Brooks Creek and my native Cambridge neighbor used to allay my fears of sporadic “tidal” with he and his longtime Cambridge families experience when he’d say “Mike… it was like this 50 years ago and it will be like this 50 years from now.”

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