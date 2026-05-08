This column, and the one to follow, continue to explore the issues raised in last week’s column, Doing Complicated Things. The series examines two mid-shore initiatives responding to sea-level rise and its impacts: the Make Cambridge Resilient and the Poplar Island Restoration projects. This installment provides background for understanding the solutions they are developing.

Chesapeake Bay is an endlessly fascinating system of rhythms.

The lunar cycle and tides. Weather patterns punctuated by heat waves, cold snaps, and the operatic drama of storms on the Bay.

Water and sediments have rhythms of their own. The principal sources of the water and sediments flowing into the Bay are hundreds of rivers. They oscillate between high runoff deluges that can be brought to a near-standstill by droughts. Smaller and lighter silt and clay particles are carried farther into the Bay, where waves routinely resuspend them from the bottom. Tidal currents transport them through shallow water and into deeper, quieter water. Storms generate waves that erode shorelines and can turn dry land into marshland or open water. These large waves can also stir up fine sediments in deeper water.

Water and sediment rhythms can be approached as budgets. The Bay receives freshwater from rain and snowmelt through rivers, tributaries, and creeks; it loses water to evaporation, and it exchanges with the Atlantic through tides. Except for sea-level rise, the volume of water remains constant.

In contrast, sediments are transported into the Bay from the same rivers, tributaries, and creeks; erosion of shorelines and islands contributes additional sediment. Unlike water, sediments aren’t exchanged with the Atlantic. The Bay just receives them from the ocean. As a result, the Bay is slowly filling with sediment. It’s steadily expanding in area and getting shallower by encroachment.

Maryland law mandates periodic reports of sea-level rise projections, and the 2023 report provided stunning news. The rate of sea level rise in the Bay is 17% higher than the global average for several reasons. Changing climate is causing changes in ocean current systems like the North Atlantic Gulf Stream that goes past the mouth of the Bay near Norfolk. In addition, the elevation of the land’s surface is declining due to sediment compaction and the removal of deep well water for irrigation and the needs of growing populations. The best estimate for Baltimore is a 32-inch rise in sea-level by 2100.

The distribution of sediments on the bottom of the Bay has also attracted long-term study. Starting in 1976, Maryland’s Geological Survey has been collecting and analyzing sediment samples from the state’s part of the Bay. The distribution map of sand, silt, and clay tells the story of how water moves around the floor of the Bay.

Rivers and streams provide a mixture of sand, silt, and clay to the Bay; the larger and heavier sand particles fall to the bottom close to the river mouths. Smaller and lighter silt and clay particles are carried farther into the Bay and are routinely stirred up by wind-generated waves as they travel in shallow water. The process has created a nearshore zone of sand on the bottom around the Bay and widespread cloudy water.

Once suspended from the bottom, clay and fine silt are transported by tidal currents. These cloudy turbid zones block the sunlight needed by aqueous vegetation in shallow water where they provide shelter for blue crabs and small fish. Fine particles also choke the gills of oysters and other filter-feeders living in shallower areas.

Substantial amounts of clay and plant material drift on tidal currents and settle into the quiet deeper parts of the Bay. As fine plant debris degrades, it depletes dissolved oxygen in bottom water and contributes to expanding ‘dead zones’ in the Bay.

History expands our understanding of the everyday processes described above. Retreating shorelines, disappearing islands, and navigation channels that fill over time testify to the power of unusually violent storms and extremely high tides. Storm waves have the power to erode shorelines significantly and distribute the resulting loose sediments.

This background brings the Cambridge floods and the near disappearance of Poplar Island into focus.

Cambridge sits along a very wide section of the Choptank River. It’s wide enough for strong winds and the largest storms to create large waves that have enough power to erode soft shorelines and spill over bulkheads. Hurricanes are rare but they leave damage of a different scale behind them.

Poplar Island was first occupied in 1631. An 1847 survey reported a population of approximately 100 and a land area of 1,140 acres. By the 1990s, only five acres remained. The progressive loss of area is shown in this figure*, comparing surveys from 1847 through 1973 (shown in black).

Shoreline erosion, sea-level rise, and land subsidence all contributed to the reduction of the island’s area, but shoreline erosion was the principal cause.

There are other mid-shore initiatives devoted to shoreline flood mitigation in populated areas and ecosystem reconstruction of inundated islands. Next week’s column will explore how these two nearby projects are creating long-term sustainable solutions.

Please stay tuned.

* This figure came from page 15 of this 1996

survey report

David Schindel is a retired research scientist living on Maryland’s Eastern Shore since 2023. He studied evolution and the fossil record, taught at Yale, worked at the National Science Foundation, and led several international R&D projects for the Smithsonian.

David became a weekly Spy columnist in March 2026, writing about the puzzles and challenges we may face. His columns connect them to deeper patterns and structures in our society, our government, or our ways of thinking, usually through a case study drawn from the news. His columns and other essays can be found here.