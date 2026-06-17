This is the first in a series of articles that will keep Cambridge Spy readers aware and informed of ‘can do’ stories with significant benefits to Cambridge and Dorchester County. Each will highlight the outcomes of an initiative of Dorchester County’s Economic Development Office aimed at stimulating the local economy and improving our quality of life .

This first article is a progress report of a construction project that is underway. It’s creating a new outdoor gathering place for the community and visitors .

A Rails-to-Trails Conversion in Cambridge, the ‘Cannery Rail Trail’, recently reached an important milestone. The overall finished length of the trail will be 0.9 miles. The segment shown by the green line on the map has been completed. It is 0.3 miles long and extends from Cedar to Washington Streets. The orange segment, ending at Woods Road, is under construction and will be 0.6 miles long.

The completed trail is 10’ wide, enough to accommodate two-way pedestrian and cyclist traffic. The path has streetlights, park benches, fitness stops, and trash cans about every 100 yards, along with security call stations.

The trail follows the railway right-of-way created in 1869 by the Dorchester and Delaware Railroad, later merged with other companies and renamed multiple times. It served Cambridge through decades of economic and population growth. Passenger service was discontinued in 1949 and freight shipments ended in 2016.

Left: Cannery Rail Trail map showing segments that are completed (green) and under construction (orange) Top: View of trail looking south with back of Packing house at left; Cannery Park is just out of view on the right Bottom: View of trail and a fitness stop looking south toward the traffic light at Washington Street, where green segment ends and orange meet

William Faulkner once said “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” Seeing the Cannery Rail Trail and the Packing House side-by-side is an example. Places and things from Cambridge’s past might seem like sad relics, left for dead. The Packing House and the railway have been brought back to life with the same goal. In their new forms, they will provide meeting places to strengthen their communities through commercial innovation and recreation.

I lived in Bethesda and commuted to work in downtown DC for many years, very often by bicycle. It was about ten miles each way and most of it was on the Crescent Trail, another Rails-to-Trails project. It was ten years in the making and its endpoints connected to the extensive Capital Trails Coalition, as well as the towpath that goes to Cumberland, MD. On weekends, throngs of runners, skaters, hikers, parents with strollers, skateboarders, and bicyclists would hold up traffic at its few street intersections. It felt like a street party that went on for miles.

This is the map of the railroad rights-of-way that connect to Cambridge. Segments of unused railroad rights-of-way are often ‘rail-banked’ for future use. Informal discussions with nearby towns like Preston and Hurlock have started about possible future trail projects.

In preparing this story, I interviewed Susan Banks, Director of the County’s Economic Development Office. We talked about all the stakeholders and collaborations it took to create the Cannery Rail Trail. Susan described the relationships among a long list of stakeholders that were integral to the project. Susan described the project as “a collaborative effort involving many partners committed to improving our community. The Public Works Departments of both the City and the County have been instrumental throughout the project and have taken the lead during construction.”

Susan went on to mention the valuable contributions of governmental and non-governmental supporters, including the County Recreation and Parks, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Mid-Shore Regional Council, and other organizations that shared their vision.

Brian Roche is Ward Five Commissioner on the Cambridge City Council, and he’s been instrumental in guiding the project to this milestone. When he was asked recently about this milestone, he said “What excites me most is that we’re seeing the realization of a vision that dates back to 2008. For years, we imagined transforming this historic rail corridor into a community asset that connects people, neighborhoods, and destinations. Today, that vision is no longer just a plan - it’s becoming a reality.”

As she reflected on this milestone, Susan said “Our hope is that this trail will serve as a lasting benefit to residents by providing a safe and accessible recreational resource for recreation and transportation. This project demonstrates what can be accomplished when partners come together with a shared vision to enhance quality of life, improve connectivity, and invest in the future of our community.”

David Schindel is a retired research scientist living on Maryland’s Eastern Shore since 2023. He studied evolution and the fossil record, taught at Yale, worked at the National Science Foundation, and led several international R&D projects for the Smithsonian. David became a weekly Spy columnist in March 2026, writing about the puzzles and challenges we may face. His columns connect them to deeper patterns and structures in our society, our government, or our ways of thinking, usually through a case study drawn from the news. His columns and other essays can be found here.