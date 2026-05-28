Sandy Hill Elementary parent Jordan Bowser addresses the Dorchester Board of Education at its last meeting.

Dorchester County’s efforts to decide which aging elementary school should be first in line for replacement or major renovation drew emotional testimony Wednesday night, as several parents of Sandy Hill Elementary School students urged the Board of Education to weigh school climate and student experience alongside building conditions.

The discussion came during the board’s last meeting, where they continued work on a long-range modernization plan of its elementary schools.

The district is looking at five schools – Hurlock, Maple, Sandy Hill, Vienna, and Warwick – all of which are aging open-plan buildings dating to the 1970s. Consultants and school officials agree that the schools no longer meet modern educational standards and will eventually require major renovation or replacement.

Because the projects are expected to cost tens of millions of dollars each, the county will likely have to phase them in over many years. To help the board decide which school should move to the front of the line for state funding, district officials developed a scoring system, or rubric, that compares factors such as classroom space, infrastructure, and educational suitability.

But several Sandy Hill parents told the board on Wednesday that numbers alone may not tell the whole story.

Jordan Bowser, a Sandy Hill parent, said she attended all three meetings considering the issue, and observed that the ranking system was difficult for many parents to understand and does not fully reflect what families experience at the school.

“The rubric fails to capture the reality of elementary education in Dorchester County,” Bowser told the board.

Bowser said the state of the school’s overall profile, beyond the physical infrastructure, prompts many families to seek other avenues for their children who would normally be candidates for Sandy Hill.

“That reality being you only get stuck at Sandy Hill if you don’t have any other options,” she said, raising concerns about student behavior, transportation, and traffic safety around the school.

Another parent, Zayna Burnham, said the board should reflect on why Sandy Hill’s enrollment has declined over time.

“In particular, Sandy Hill is currently under capacity,” Burnham said in agreement with Bowser. “It is under capacity due to the large number of families who choose to send their students out of district, to private schools, or to homeschool.”

Burnham, who said she works for the school system, said the discussion is difficult because many families value neighborhood schools and want them to succeed.

“I am a huge proponent of community schools,” Burnham said.

Kaitlyn Dale, another Sandy Hill parent, spoke emotionally about the challenges her children have faced during the school year.

“Our fourth grader has had a very difficult year,” Dale said, describing concerns about discipline practices, classroom disruptions, and student morale.

At several points, board members responded directly to the parents’ comments and acknowledged the difficulty of the decision the district faces.

District 5 board member Chris Wheedleton said the public comments underscored the limits of relying entirely on technical scoring systems.

“I would tell you that right now, if I had to vote right now, there’s no way that I would follow what the recommendation from the rubric,” Wheedleton said.

He said the board must also consider what families and communities are saying about their schools. “As many factors as you can take into account, there’s still a million that don’t fit that.”

Wheedleton recalled Sandy Hill once had a very different reputation in the community. “I’ve heard from multiple community members who said that used to be where you fought to get into,” he said.

Board Chair Sheri Hubbard, a retired Dorchester educator, also reflected on the school’s long history in Cambridge.

“My son went to Sandy Hill from kindergarten right on through until he went to Mace’s Lane,” Hubbard said. “Sandy Hill is near and dear to my heart.”

District 2 board member Talibah Chikwendu thanked the parents for speaking frankly during what several members described as a difficult conversation.

“I want to thank you for your bravery and your courage,” Chikwendu said.

Superintendent Jymil Thompson said that parents’ comments were taken seriously by district leadership.

“To hear a parent come and say that that’s the experience for a kid, it’s really pulling at the heartstrings,” Thompson said.

He promised that the district is continuing to work on improving conditions throughout the school system.

“We have work to do,” he said. “I think we are trending in the right direction, but we still have a lot of work to do.”

The board is expected to continue reviewing public input and facilities data before deciding which elementary school project to submit first for state funding consideration.

Wednesday’s discussion highlighted the complicated nature of that decision.

On paper, the process is focused on buildings, classroom layouts, and infrastructure.

But for many parents, the debate has also become a broader conversation about school climate, student experience, and the future of neighborhood schools in Dorchester County.