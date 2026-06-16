Proudly Cambridge Directors (l-r) Brian Orjuela, Caleb Holland, Lauren Mross, James Lumalcuri, and Corey van Vlymen at last year’s event.

Last year, Proudly Cambridge rented one room at the Cambridge Yacht Club for its first Pride celebration on the water. This year, they have the whole place.

Cheers on the Choptank, Proudly Cambridge’s annual Pride party and signature fundraiser, will return from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Cambridge Yacht Club, 1 Mill St., Cambridge.

The evening will include live music, dancing, a silent auction, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a complimentary drink ticket, a cash bar, a few surprises, and, if Mother Nature cooperates, one of the best sunsets the Shore has to offer.

“Last year, we only had one room of the club, which was still open to other guests,” Proudly Cambridge Board Member Corey van Vlymen said. “We had a fabulous time, but we did feel a little constrained by the space that we had to use.”

No such limitations this year, van Vlymen said. In addition to the full indoor space, including a dance floor, Proudly Cambridge will also have use of the club’s lawn and popular gazebo, which he expects will change the feel of the event.

“We’re excited about that,” said James Lumalcuri, another Proudly Cambridge Board member. “Tickets are moving fast.”

The event sold out last year, and organizers expect the same this year, even with more room available.

“We have more than double the number of tickets available to us this year, and we’re on track to sell out again,” van Vlymen said.

Lumalcuri said all VIP tables have already sold out, though sponsorships and donations are still welcome.

A small but colorful fundraiser has taken shape through handmade glass hearts created by Karen Boldosser of Mystic Moose Glass Arts.

“We’re always looking for more sponsors,” he said. “Any donation of any amount is always appreciated at any time.”

Late Night Superstars, a Washington, D.C.-area band that performed at last year’s event, will return by popular demand. Van Vlymen said the band covers crowd favorites from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s through today’s hits, bringing a wide mix of musical styles to the stage.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit DoCo Pride, while some will support Proudly Cambridge’s ongoing programming.

That same gazebo has special meaning for Proudly Cambridge. It is where the idea for the organization first began to take shape, as a group of friends talked about what had drawn them to Cambridge, from favorite places to shared experiences. What began as a casual conversation slowly became an organization built around a simple idea: You belong here.

Other Proudly Cambridge Board members include Brian Orjuela, Caleb Holland, and Lauren Mross.

Mross said that while Proudly Cambridge has an LGBTQ+ focus, its purpose is bigger than that. The organization celebrates diversity, community pride, and the shared feeling that Cambridge is a place where everyone belongs.

Likewise, Cheers on the Choptank is more than just a Pride Month event. It is a chance to celebrate the people, personality, and pure Cambridge vibe that make this town feel like home.

“It is absolutely a Pride celebration, but like most of our events, it’s really a celebration of the whole community,” Lumalcuri said. “We love seeing the LGBTQ+ community, allies, neighbors, friends, families, and community members all showing up together. That’s the point. It’s about belonging, and it’s about celebrating Cambridge.”

Mross said that spirit has guided Proudly Cambridge from the beginning.

“As with everything that Proudly Cambridge does, it’s all about celebrating Cambridge as a whole and building joy,” she said. “It’s bringing people together, bringing neighbors together, making connections and finding ways of supporting each other.”

She said Pride Month is a time for celebration, but also a reminder that celebrating diversity still matters.

“There are still so many people who don’t feel accepted or welcome in the places where they live,” Mross said. “That’s a big part of why Proudly Cambridge exists. At every event we host, the message is simple: you are welcome here, you belong here, and Cambridge is better with you in it.”

The Dorchester Center for the Arts is the latest Cambridge business to display a welcome sticker. Reyna Collura (left) with Lillie Pennypacker.

Over the past year, Proudly Cambridge has continued to grow beyond its monthly gatherings and signature fundraiser, solidifying its mission and its role in the community.

Two of the group’s most visible programs have been its free Pride flag initiative for Cambridge residents and its welcome sticker program for local businesses, giving residents and visitors clear signs of support, inclusion, and community pride.

“No one has said no to us so far, which is great,” Lumalcuri said. “Some people have directly reached out to us saying, ‘Hey, how do I get a sticker?’”

Proudly Cambridge has also partnered with other local nonprofits, including DoCo Pride, ShoreRivers, and Blackwater Rising. This quarter, the organization continues its support for DoCo Pride.

Another small but colorful fundraiser has taken shape through handmade glass hearts created by Karen Boldosser of Mystic Moose Glass Arts. The hearts are sold at Star Child Trading Company, 440 Race Street, for $15 each, with all proceeds supporting Proudly Cambridge.

Lumalcuri said the hearts work as both a Pride symbol and a Cambridge symbol, reflecting the broader meaning behind Proudly Cambridge’s work.

“With Proudly Cambridge, it’s deeper than one event or one symbol,” Lumalcuri said. “It’s pride not just in the LGBTQ+ community, but pride in our entire community.”

For Mross, that sense of community is the point.

“The party is a celebration of Cambridge,” she said. “We happen to be led by LGBTQ+ individuals, but we’re here to do the work to bring us all together.”

Cheers on the Choptank will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Cambridge Yacht Club, 1 Mill St., Cambridge.

Tickets and sponsorship information are available through Proudly Cambridge at proudlycambridge.org.