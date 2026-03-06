The Cambridge Spy

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Michael Michaud's avatar
Michael Michaud
Mar 7

I would recommend following John Solomon’s Just the News as the antidote to the “opinion” expressed in this article esp re shenanigans in GA impacting the 2020 election

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Betty Malkus
Mar 6

Excellent article!

Dr. Betty Malkus

Dr. Betty Malkus

4609 Egypt Road, Cambridge, MD 21613

bettymalkus@gmail.com

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