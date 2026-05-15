Vienna’s May 11 meeting felt less like a crisis list and more like a progress report — not because the challenges have shrunk, but because the town is lining up the pieces needed to tackle them. With an election just days away, deadlines approaching, and long-stalled projects gaining clarity, Vienna is moving with purpose.

The Ballot Box Arrives: May 21 Election Set

The election made necessary by previously unresolved charter discrepancies is now officially on the calendar. Vienna residents will choose from three candidates for Commissioner — Sam Abey, Greg Cusick, and Frank Fluharty — on Thursday, May 21, from 3–7 p.m.

As confirmed at the April 27 public hearing, the 2023 charter amendments extending terms to four years were not successfully transmitted to the State. That means the 2018 charter — with two-year terms — remains in effect, and Cusick and Fluharty’s seats must go to the voters.

It’s a reminder that even in a town of 300, democracy works best when residents pay attention.

The ENR Land Dispute: A Name, a Lawyer, and a Deadline

For months, Vienna’s wastewater ENR upgrade has been stuck behind a question no one could answer: who owns the 20’ long parcel that needs to be part of the project?

At the May 11 meeting, Mayor Travers delivered a breakthrough. After a meeting with Congressman Andy Harris’s office, the town now has confirmation that Delmarva Power definitively owns the lot. Town attorney Pete Golba has been tasked with developing a timeline for resolution.

The clock is real. The Maryland Department of the Environment needs a status update before July 1, and the project’s estimated cost stands at $12.4 million and rising.

Vienna is still listed in the Planning phase while dozens of comparable facilities have moved to Design or Construction. But now, the town has a clear starting point.

Lead Pipes and Water: A Plan Begins to Take Shape

Vienna’s obligations under the EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule have loomed large. Beginning in 2027, Vienna must replace 10% of its lead service lines every year through 2037. As of April 13, the town had no replacement plan, and 159 of 239 affected customers had not responded to pipe-identification outreach.

Now a formal meeting with GMB engineer Chris Derbyshire — and, critically, the Vienna Public Works Director — is scheduled for Friday, May 22.

Meanwhile, the town’s water well project, submitted for a Senator Van Hollen Congressional Grant, has advanced to the next stage.

Southern Corrosion has confirmed that the water tower washout can be completed for $40,000, pending the town’s success in tracking down one elusive valve.

Vienna’s water tower: a small fix with big timing.

Six Years, Same Findings: The Audit Story

A resident pressed Commissioners on when they plan to address findings from the 2025 audit, citing concern for “the financial security of our town.”

A review of Vienna’s audits from 2020 through 2026 — obtained through a public information request — shows the same two material weaknesses flagged every year:

lack of proper segregation of duties , and

missing reconciliations for key accounts.

The auditors recommend instituting stronger internal controls and regular financial performance monitoring by comparing budget to actual results.

Additional recurring items identified by the auditors include related-party transactions for repairs, maintenance, and grass cutting; property improvements; and appreciation dinners. The Town’s fund balance reserve has been below the recommended minimum of two months of regular general fund operating expenditures since 2021 and has been in a deficit position since 2022.

Commissioners agreed to discuss the audit findings at a May 18 budget workshop at 5pm and confirmed the audit remains available for public review at Town Hall.

Vienna’s latest audit report: familiar findings, new urgency.

Free Maps, Free Data: A New Resource for Planning

Planning and Zoning Commission member Pat Johnson reported that many Maryland towns are advancing their comprehensive plans with grants ranging from $70,000–$150,000.

Vienna now has a new tool of its own. Ryan Mello of the Eastern Shore Regional GIS Cooperative presented a suite of free GIS mapping resources available to Vienna through the Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund. These tools can help Vienna visualize zoning, critical areas, trail routing, sea-level rise, and more — the kind of data that turns planning from guesswork into strategy.

Mello also flagged a deadline: the state’s request for Vienna to sign off on a new critical area map expires in June. Commissioners tabled the issue for now, noting that several housing projects depend on the revised map.

A Note on Continuity

The May 11 meeting tied together threads that have run through Vienna’s agenda for months.

The ENR land dispute finally has a confirmed owner.

The lead line meeting has a date and an attendee list.

The borrowing authority amendment approved April 27 is moving through its 40-day objection window.

The upcoming budget discussions will address longstanding audit concerns.

And in just days, Vienna will hold an election that exists because the right questions were asked.

Vienna’s Commissioners meet at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at Town Hall, 214 Market Street. Residents are welcome to stop in during regular operating hours. Visit the official Vienna website at ViennaMD.org or the Town of Vienna Mayor Facebook page for additional information.

A native Hoosier, Kathryn Masten, Ph.D., is a community informatics scholar who has spent her career helping small communities use information, technology, and local networks to address real‑world problems. She and her husband, Randy Cain, relocated to Vienna in 2021 from Ingleside on the Bay, Texas, a once‑quiet coastal village now surrounded by petrochemical expansion. Kathryn is President of the Community Informatics Institute, home of the Dorchester Connect initiative and the forthcoming low‑power FM radio station in Vienna. As advocates of renewable energy, she and Randy are currently transforming a former sailing catamaran into a fully solar‑electric “smart boat.”