The Day Vienna’s Past Rose from the River

Like most, I cross the US-50 bridge over the Nanticoke River near Vienna routinely without a second thought. But several months ago, I stumbled across a news story online that caught my attention: a shipwreck — an 18th-century shipwreck — had been found beneath that very bridge.

That discovery sent me on a quest. I found the Maryland Historical Trust’s Phase I and Phase II Archaeological Database and Inventory on Site 18DO497, the “Nanticoke River Shipwreck.” The more I researched, the more astonished I became. Archaeologists have documented only 41 colonial-era vessels anywhere in North America, and as of 2015, only nine had ever undergone real conservation work. Yet here, in our quiet river town, lay a vessel that had survived more than two centuries in the mud of the Nanticoke, rising from the river so its story too can be told.

I shared what I found with Dr. Patricia Johnson, who has been working to revitalize the Vienna Heritage Society. Pat did what Pat always does: she went straight to the source. Within days, she had tracked down the recovered shipwreck timbers themselves. And now, against all odds, they’re coming home — returning to Vienna for a five-year stay at the Captain John Smith Nanticoke River Discovery Center, debuting August 29th during our Maryland 250 “Battle of Vienna” commemoration.

But I wanted to understand how this all began. So I reached out to Dr. Julie Schablitsky, chief archaeologist of the Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA). She pointed me to someone else who had been there from the beginning: Dr. Robert Neyland, Head of the Underwater Archaeology Branch of the Naval History and Heritage Command (now retired). What follows is part of the story he shared — a story of accident, discovery, preservation, and the quiet persistence of people who care about history – and the future.

A Crash, a Pause, and a Surprise

The shipwreck’s story begins not with archaeology, but with a collision.

In 2015, a tug pushing a barge struck one of the protective fenders at the US-50 bridge. Divers went down to clear debris so the State Highway Administration could assess the damage. What they brought up wasn’t fender lumber.

Work stopped immediately. Dr. Schablitsky was notified. She asked her husband — Dr. Neyland — to join her at the site “to look at the materials and see what they were”. He arrived as a private marine archaeology expert, not in his Navy role.

Anything large enough to lift, they lifted. With the large timbers before them, the truth became clear. As Dr. Neyland recalled in our interview:

“Lo and behold, they were actually significant parts of a shipwreck. There was a 30-foot-long keel, with some frames still attached… some disarticulated floor timbers… and futtocks.”

Recovering the Shipwreck remains from beneath the Highway 50 bridge over the Nanticoke River

SEARCH, the archaeological consulting firm brought in by SHA, documented the recovered pieces, and wrote a 189-page technical report of their findings entitled: Phase I and Phase II Underwater Investigations of the Nanticoke River Shipwreck, Dorchester County, Maryland.

Keel (30 feet)

Keelson (20 feet)

Floors and futtocks

Apron and stem fragment

Deadwood shaping the stern

Two deadeyes

25 planks

Hand-made treenails

Wrought-iron fasteners

A Tug, a Truck, and a Swimming Pool

Once the timbers surfaced, everything moved fast.

“Julie was able to work with SHA in that same day and actually get a tug to transport the timbers… and then a flatbed truck to take them to the MAC Lab [with] arrangements to keep them wet [in] a little swimming pool.”

Transporting the shipwreck to the Maryland Archaeological Conservation (MAC) Lab.

At the Maryland Archaeological Conservation (MAC) Lab, after being documented, a few of the timbers were selected for conservation using polyethylene glycol (PEG), a stabilizing compound. The rest were reburied in a secure freshwater pond — preserved for future study, conservation, or reconstruction.

“Because these [timbers] have been in water for so long, if you dry them out, they’re going to just crumble away.”

Reburying parts of the shipwreck in a freshwater pond for the future.

The shipwreck still exists. In pieces. Waiting. In the meantime, its story is being researched.

A Vessel from Vienna’s Fiery Revolutionary Waterfront

The recovered pieces were unmistakably 18th-century. The treenails (pronounced “trunnels”) were hand-shaped. The iron fasteners were hand-forged. The joinery was rough, suggesting a small, possibly plantation-based shipyard — the kind that once lined the Nanticoke.

Dendrochronology placed the felling of the trees used to build the ship after 1743, with the most likely date in the second half of the 18th century — squarely within the Revolutionary War era. The shipwreck was determined to be “an eighteenth century merchant vessel,” 40 to 45 feet long, rigged with one or two masts, built in Maryland from local materials — possibly at a small shipyard or plantation on either shore of the Chesapeake Bay.

Vienna’s waterfront once bustled with shipbuilding, supplying local commerce and the Patriots.

The third panel of Michael Rosato’s Vienna Epic Mural, depicting colonial-era shipbuilding on the Vienna waterfront

And then came the most startling detail: charring on the keel.

“It’s not uncommon to see charring on planks… but it is uncommon to see it on the keel or the frames.”

“We do know that during the American Revolution, there were some vessels being built there, maybe for the Maryland State Navy. Or maybe for purposes as privateers as well. And that many of those were attacked by loyalist militias and burned.”

SEARCH concluded that fire was likely involved in the sinking — and that the ONLY documented event matching the timeframe and circumstances was the Tory picaroon raids on Vienna in 1780–1781, known collectively today as “The Battle of Vienna”.

Loyalist raiders burned vessels down to the waterline, stole cargo, and attempted to disrupt the war effort. Some of those raids were on nearby plantations, like Weston and possibly Handsell, which Dorchester County’s Margaret Wright Ingersoll describes in her new book: Handsell: Three Cultures, One Story. One of those raids killed Levin Dorsey of Church Creek — a story we’ll explore in a later Our Town Vienna article.

The Nanticoke River Shipwreck may be one of those burned vessels. We cannot yet prove it. But the evidence whispers.

The timbers hold one more mystery — carved marks unlike anything in the shipbuilding record, possibly tied to the Chesapeake’s enslaved and free Black shipwrights. That story deserves photographs, not just description, so it’ll wait until some of these timbers are in Vienna’s hands.

Significant, Not Eligible

“On several different levels, [the shipwreck is] significant…The Chesapeake was famous for ship construction…during the American Revolution and the War of 1812, leading up to these pilot boats, fast pilot boat schooners, and ultimately to the Baltimore Clippers…How these vessels developed, the early history, the early types of vessels are not well known. And they’re not well represented at all either…There’s not that many 18th century vessels [that have] been found here. And this is obviously a locally built vessel.”

Despite SEARCH’s arguments of its historical importance, the Maryland Historical Trust determined that the “compromised integrity” of 18DO497 made it ineligible to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

Recovery efforts stopped short of the full site. It is suspected that more of the ship, including the transom, remains pinned beneath modern debris.

In other words: the story isn’t finished.

Coming Home to Vienna

This part of the story belongs to Vienna.

When Pat began working to revitalize the Vienna Heritage Society in 2024, we had no idea that our town was sitting on one of the rarest maritime archaeological finds in North America. She coordinated with SHA, the MAC Lab, and local partners. Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum has loaned us some ship models. Dorchester County Historical Society is preparing exhibit panels. And the MAC Lab is preparing pieces from the ship for us to pick up. And soon, on August 29th, Vienna will welcome home at least part of a vessel that literally rose from the riverbed.

A selection of the Nanticoke River Shipwreck timbers at the Maryland Archaeological Conservation Lab, awaiting their move to Vienna for the August 29th display.

This is not just an exhibit. It’s a turning point. The Heritage Society’s revival is what brought these timbers home.

This shipwreck is more than wood. It’s a reminder that Vienna’s past still has something to say — and that we, as a community, are listening.

Event Details: The Battle of Vienna living history event takes place Saturday, August 29th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., jointly presented at the Vienna Towne Waterfront by the Vienna Heritage Society and at Handsell (4837 Indiantown Road) by the Nanticoke Historic Preservation Alliance. A single $10 ticket (children 12 and under free), or $20 per family, covers both sites. See the shipwreck timbers at the Captain John Smith Nanticoke River Discovery Center (113 Old Ocean Gateway, Vienna) and, on Vienna’s waterfront, experience two historic ship replicas, play colonial kids games, and listen to the Ships Company Chanteymen. Then head up the road to Handsell for more of the story. Details and tickets at viennamd.org/events or restorehandsell.org.

Notes: Shipwreck photos courtesy of the Maryland Archaeological Conservation Lab. The interview with Dr. Neyland will air on WVCI-LP 92.9FM Vienna when the community radio station goes live this fall. Further information about the shipwreck can be found at ViennaRadio.com.

A native Hoosier, Kathryn Masten, Ph.D., is a community informatics scholar who has spent her career helping small communities use information, technology, and local networks to address real‑world problems. She and her husband, Randy Cain, relocated to Vienna in 2021 from Ingleside on the Bay, Texas, a once‑quiet coastal village now surrounded by petrochemical expansion. Kathryn is President of the Community Informatics Institute, home of the Dorchester Connect initiative and the forthcoming low‑power FM radio station in Vienna. As advocates of renewable energy, she and Randy are currently transforming a former sailing catamaran into a fully solar‑electric “smart boat.”