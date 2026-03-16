A town’s true guardians are rarely the ones whose names appear on plaques. More often, they are the people who move quietly through the edges of civic life—writing the plans, enforcing the rules, or imagining what lies beyond. Their work is rarely celebrated, but without it, a place begins to drift.

On my desk sits a copy of Vienna on the Nanticoke: The 2003 Greater Vienna Comprehensive Plan. It is a time capsule from a moment when Vienna was thinking ahead—imagining growth, anticipating pressures, and trying to articulate what it wanted to become. It was one of the reasons my husband and I chose to move here in 2021. A town with a plan, we thought, is a town that knows itself.

The chair of Vienna’s Planning and Zoning Commission in 2003 was Paul Davenport, a man who understood this place down to its foundations. In 1990, he built the house we now live in. Every December, during Vienna’s Luminaria celebration, Paul and his wife Isabelle—an alumna of the old Vienna High School and the town’s unofficial historian—opened their home to share their Christmas tree adorned with sailboat ornaments. It was a quiet reminder that Vienna’s identity has always been tied to the water, to the boats built along its banks, and to the people who knew how to navigate both river and community.

Before retiring to Vienna, Paul built mathematical tools at NASA that helped orient spacecraft. Here, he brought that same precision to land use and zoning. Paul died in 2017, but his signature on the comprehensive plan feels like a hand extended across time, reminding us that planning is not a onetime act. It is a living conversation between past and future. And Vienna may be ready to speak again.

If Paul was the planner, then Mary Jane Marine was the enforcer—the one who made sure the plan meant something on the ground. For fifteen years, she served as Vienna’s Code Enforcement Officer. Early Monday mornings, she would leave her riverfront home in Sharptown, her dog Lucy riding shotgun, and drive slowly through town, scanning for what had changed. A new shed. A noncompliant fence. An expired plate. A debris pile that had grown just a little too large. It was the kind of job that earns more curses than compliments, and the town clerk once told me it was best done by someone who didn’t live in town. Mary Jane had that emotional distance, but she also had something else: a sense of duty that bordered on devotion.

When her health declined and the commissioners nudged her into retirement—out of concern for her safety on those early morning drives—something in her dimmed. “She lost her will to live,” some have said quietly. On the very day she was moved into a nursing home, she died. Eightysix years old, a lifetime of service behind her, and still thinking of Vienna.

At her visitation, her son pointed out a model sailboat she had built—a replica of the real one she constructed with her father long ago. It sat quietly on a shelf, a reminder that Mary Jane, too, was shaped by the river. She understood the patience required to shape wood to water, the discipline required to keep a vessel sound. Perhaps that is why she was so resolute in her work: she knew that a town, like a boat, must be kept in good repair if it is to stay afloat.

With Paul gone and Mary Jane gone, Vienna has lost two of its quiet stabilizers—the ones who kept the town oriented and upright. And the plan they worked from is now twentythree years old. The town is at a crossroads, not in the dramatic sense of crisis, but in the quieter, more consequential sense of drift. Without a current plan, without a code officer who knows every bend of every street, Vienna must decide again who it wants to be.

A town is shaped not only by what it has been, but by what it dares to imagine.

My brother David never lived in Vienna, though I often wished he could have. He would have loved it here—a small town where people wave from porches, where you can walk everywhere, where the river is always nearby. It’s even smaller than his beloved Greencastle, Indiana, where he spent decades delivering newspapers, collecting cans, and being greeted by name. But by the time we moved here, he was too disabled from years of psychotropic medications to travel. He died in a group home in 2024 at age fiftyeight.

David was a Trekkie of the purest kind—someone who believed, with childlike certainty, that space was not just a frontier but a promise. He studied fictional alien languages, memorized recipes, believed in time travel, and insisted that when he turned sixty, he would leave Earth aboard a spaceship. I used to smile at that, assuming it was one of his many delusions. I was wrong.

We bought his ticket in 2024. The launch window opens March 31, 2026, for the Celestis“Serenity” Memorial Spaceflight. Sometime after that, David’s ashes will begin a fiveyear journey around the Earth. He will become, for a time, a shooting star—a dreamer finally crossing the boundary he always imagined.

So here we are: a planner who helped Vienna look ahead, an enforcer who kept Vienna in line, and a dreamer who looked far beyond. Three lives, three orbits, intersecting here, in a town that now finds itself at a crossroads.

Paul left a blueprint. Mary Jane left a standard. David left a reminder that transcendence is not reserved for the powerful—it belongs to the faithful, the gentle, and the overlooked.