Former Town Clerk Cindy McFarlane and new Town Clerk Kelsie Abey working together to ensure a smooth transition

Vienna residents opening their quarterly water bills this month found the latest “Town Talk” tucked inside—a reminder that even in a small town, there’s always something new unfolding. From a new face at the Town Clerk’s desk to a full slate of spring events, Vienna is heading into 2026 with plenty of activity.

The Town Talk carried a detailed announcement about Vienna’s new community radio station — donation link, QR code, survey and all — but as several residents admitted to me this week, the insert sometimes gets lost in the shuffle. So consider this a friendly signal boost for something that deserves a little extra attention as we head toward the planned August 1 on-air date.

A New Town Clerk at Town Hall

Vienna’s new Town Clerk, Kelsie Abey, began work in March and has quickly become a steady presence at Town Hall. Each time I’ve stopped by, she has been working closely with former Town Clerk Cindy McFarlane, preparing for meetings or handling the flow of administrative work that keeps the town running. Despite being busy, Kelsie is always ready to greet visitors with a smile and an eagerness to be of service, and she reports that residents have been “very nice and welcoming.”

Kelsie has lived in Vienna for five years, serves as treasurer of the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, and previously worked the front desk at Pivot. When asked how she likes the job, she didn’t hesitate: “I love it!” Cindy added, “She’s doing great!”

Town Hall hours are now Monday 8am–7pm and Tuesday–Thursday 8am–5pm. The location is still 214 Market Street, and the phone number is unchanged: 410-376-3442. Jamie McFarlane at Public Works can be reached at 443-880-1858.

Water and Sewer Rates: Understanding Two Increases in Two Quarters

At the January 12, 2026 Commissioners Meeting, Mayor Pamela Travers and Commissioners Greg Cusick and Frank Fluharty approved a new quarterly water and sewer rate of $230, which includes the mandatory $15 Bay Restoration Fee.

This follows closely on the heels of the previous increase announced in the 4th Quarter Town Talk, which raised bills by $10 per quarter—the first adjustment since 2018. That notice explained the reasons plainly: “Due to the ever-rising costs affecting our water and wastewater treatment plants… chemicals, electricity, water tower and equipment maintenance, insurance, labor… The last increase was in the year 2018.”

With two adjustments arriving back-to-back — from $205 to $230 — residents are understandably talking about it. It’s worth knowing that Commissioners are also planning to increase water rates for the NRG power plant, with the goal of ensuring that adjustments are shared equitably. A demanding part of the Town Clerk’s job is to handle water and sewer billing questions. With Kelsie still new and working hard to learn the system, a little patience from residents will go a long way.

The payment slot at Town Hall — available anytime for residents dropping off water and sewer payments.

For now, the water bill must be paid by check, which is often dropped off at Town Hall. However, the Town is coming closer to making online payments available, a convenience many residents have requested.

Residents are also reminded to “be a good neighbor” by removing trash cans promptly after Friday pickup, keeping vegetation under 6 inches, and keeping clippings out of drains, streets, and sidewalks. Contact Town Hall if you need a replacement garbage can.

Community Calendar: Spring in Full Swing

Vienna’s calendar is filling quickly as the weather warms. Here are the highlights:

Kickball — Thursdays at 6 p.m. at the Town Ball Field through fall; weather permitting. Contact Frank at 443-239-0813 for more information about kickball or using the field.

Midshore Meals til Monday Food Giveaway — Fridays 3–5:30 p.m. at the Nanticoke Discovery Center (113 Old Ocean Gateway). “Bring a bag to get a bag.”

April 18 — Spring Clean-up. Dumpster at the wastewater plant (behind the Food Mart), 7 a.m.–4 p.m. No large appliances.

April 25 — Chicone Village Day at Handsell, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

April 27 — Public hearing at 7 p.m. at Town Hall on charter amendments concerning borrowing powers.

May 16 — Jenz Frenz performs 4–7 p.m. at the waterfront, opening the Music on the Nanticoke Summer Concert Series.

June 1 — Deadline to become a founding donor to WVCI-LP, Vienna’s community radio station. The George B. Todd Fund and Hebron Savings Bank have contributed $5,000 and $500 respectively, putting the project over halfway to its $10,000 equipment goal. Donate at ViennaRadio.com or mail checks to “CI Institute,” PO Box 1, Vienna, MD 21869.

June 6 — Deadline (4 p.m.) to purchase $30 raffle tickets benefiting the Vienna Volunteer Fire Company. Drawing at 6 p.m. live on Facebook.

Additional summer events — including the Music on the Nanticoke series, WVCI-LP’s planned August 1 on-air date, and Vienna’s 320th anniversary celebration — will be featured in upcoming updates as details are finalized.

Staying Connected

In addition to attending Town Commissioner Meetings — held the 2nd and 4th Mondays at Town Hall — residents can find information about town services and events at viennamd.org, the Town’s or Mayor’s Facebook pages, or ViennaRadio.com.

And when the next water bill arrives, be sure to check the Town Talk — now crafted by Vienna’s new Town Clerk, Kelsie Abey, who’s working hard to make it a useful snapshot of what’s happening around town.