A changing of the guard: Sam Abey joins the Commissioners as Frank Fluharty is sworn in for another term.

On June 8, Vienna’s Town Hall was standing-room only—twenty residents filling the chairs, lining the walls, and leaning into the doorway. It was the kind of turnout that signals a town paying attention. And it arrived on a night of transition: longtime Commissioner Greg Cusick stepped down after more than fifteen years of service after being publicly thanked by Mayor Pam Travers, and Sam Abey joined returning Commissioner Frank Fluharty in taking the oath of office, administered by Rachel from the Town Attorney’s office.

The applause that followed felt both appreciative and anticipatory.

Financial Housekeeping and the Realities of Small-Town Services

The Town Clerk reported that QuickBooks Online is now installed, and Vienna’s financial records are being cleaned up and migrated into the system. It was a welcome sign of modernization.

Less welcome was the update on trash service. A missed pickup, hydraulic fluid leaks, and careless backing have made the current contractor unpopular. Yet only one other company submitted a bid—and after some quick calculations based on an uncertain number of households served, that bid appeared significantly higher. Vienna, it seems, is not an easy town to serve.

Planning, Setbacks, and the Need for Regional Alignment

During the Planning and Zoning Commission report, landowner Mr. Larmore described his long effort to ensure that land he owns can support building a number of residential lots. He emphasized that the state had been responsive, sending three staff members within two weeks to meet with him and his engineer. The county had also been helpful.

But he expressed exasperation when meeting with two Vienna commissioners about the changing Critical Area setback requirements. The shifting guidance, he said, made it difficult to plan responsibly.

Later in the meeting, the Commissioners discussed which restrictions the Town should or should not adopt from the State’s Critical Area guidance—particularly regarding commercial non-water-dependent structures up to 1000 square feet, small-scale renewable energy, and accessory dwellings. The conversation underscored a broader tension: Vienna must comply with state requirements, but it also needs clarity and alignment with its regional partners.

Larmore warned that Vienna risks isolating itself:

“Every person has tried their best to help—the county, the state—but I have never heard anyone from Vienna mention the county.”

County Councilman Detmer, present in the audience, offered to help coordinate with county leadership. The Planning and Zoning chair asked to be included in those discussions.

At the meeting, there was concern that homebuilder Koski’s planned residential project was not moving forward. But as of today, the evidence is unmistakable: the trenching and utility preparation on Gay Street shows that the project is indeed underway.

he ground shifts—literally—as Vienna’s future development takes shape.

Vienna’s next phase of growth is beginning to take visible form.

Infrastructure: The Weight Beneath the Surface

Public Works reported the need for a new blower for peak summer cooling.

The Town Attorney was reportedly making progress on the ENR land ownership issue for the waste water treatment plant, though the town may need to return grant funds and reapply once the matter is resolved.

Vienna also agreed to meet with Epic, a firm specializing in the federal mandate to replace lead service lines—a task far more complex than simply asking homeowners to check their pipes.

Water: Vienna’s Most Pressing Concern

The new well project—partially grant-funded—requires the town to qualify for interim financing, a loan of $973,000, before grant dollars can be used. Meanwhile, one well is out of service, and the existing well needs $20,000 in repairs – with the town already owing nearly that much for previous work. The $100,000 line of credit is maxed out. The water tower’s regular exterior cleaning will be scheduled soon; interior cleaning will cost additional and flushing it may require MDE involvement.

Someone suggested approaching NRG as a community partner. Councilman Detmer urged the town to seek help from legislators, saying “Help us to help you.”

Parking Challenges: A Church, a Driveway, and the Critical Area

Pastor Anthony of the Hispanic congregation that purchased the former Vienna United Methodist Church asked about creating a driveway behind the pickleball courts to accommodate ten cars during services. Because the land lies in the Critical Area, the town will investigate restrictions. In the meantime, congregants are welcome to use public parking at Town Hall and the ballfield.

Scam Awareness: Getting the Word Out

Lieutenant James McDaniel of the Sheriff’s Department briefed residents on scams circulating in Dorchester County. His explanation of the “Romance Scam” drew chuckles when he asked:

“Do you know how many Dorchester guys Brandi from Storage Wars has reached out to?”

But the underlying message was serious: the county is being “hit hard.” The Commissioners agreed to include scam awareness information in the quarterly water bill to reach vulnerable residents – especially the elderly.

Lt. McDaniel delivers a serious message with humor—and urgency.

The To-Do List That Defines Small-Town Leadership

Mayor Travers apologized for the remaining agenda items which read like a laundry list of “to do’s”. Missing shingles on the gazebo. A broken water lid. A ballfield bathroom in need of attention. A pothole by the boat ramp. Tree trimming.

Commissioner Fluharty volunteered for most of these tasks—a reminder that in a small town, leadership often means rolling up your sleeves. But for larger projects, like water and sewer hookups, Fluharty recommended that competitive bids be sought. This could include bids from local residents and businesses who may offer more affordable options.

Grants: Spontaneous and Planned Community Engagement

On the grants front, the town has:

until 2027 to use $11,500 to repaint the Customs House, Toll House, and Museum

received $2,000 to digitize ordinances

a $100,000 request for a new well moving through federal appropriations

no success securing funds to demolish the community building

plans to pursue a Community Legacy grant to upgrade the Captain John Smith Nanticoke River Discovery Museum, including moving items there from the other museum on Race Street.

One idea took shape collaboratively. When one resident asked what would happen to the food bank if the Nanticoke Museum absorbed its current space, a local businessman proposed a solution: move the food bank to the community building the town has been unable to demolish. The suggestion grew—make the move permanent, and pursue grant funding for the needed repairs and renovations. Candace, chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission, noted that another Community Legacy grant might be a strong fit. What started as a logistical question became something like a plan.

A public meeting on June 30 at 6 p.m. will gather community input on the entrance park redesign and waterfront priorities; both efforts have received significant grant funding: $244,000 and $100,000, respectively.

The Need for Comprehensive Planning and Training

There was growing consensus throughout the meeting that Vienna needs to update its 2003 Comprehensive Plan—the document that projects and directs future growth, driving both revenues and costs. The call didn’t come from outside: it came from within, from Planning and Zoning Commission members who know what a plan makes possible. Maryland’s Department of Planning would likely assist with that process, including community engagement. A potential consultant was also identified.

As Vienna heads into its June 15 budget hearing at 5pm, Training and Professional Development is worth a line item. The Maryland Municipal League’s Summer Conference begins in just a few days. Of particular note for Vienna: Municipal Tuesday on June 16 offers a one-day, $150 event exclusively for municipal staff—the kind of professional development that helps small towns navigate exactly the decisions Vienna is now facing. On-site registration is available that day only.

What’s Next?

The June 22 Commissioners Meeting will include discussion of impact fees.

With a new Town Clerk, a new Commissioner, renewed community engagement, and, soon, a new budget, Vienna seems poised for a fresh start.