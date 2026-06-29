The Tollhouse (right) and the community building (left) with a bare wall where murals once were — past and future touching near the end of the road.

It was on my morning walk that the blank wall stopped me.

The old Vienna Volunteer Fire Company Edwin Murphy Community Building on Race Street — once alive with those bright, story-rich murals — now stands bare, the siding pale and quiet, the outline of its past still visible if you know where to look. The emptiness wasn’t sad so much as startling, like a pause in a sentence you thought you knew by heart.

And then I noticed something I’d somehow missed before: the Tollhouse from my first Cambridge Spy article, Our Town Vienna: The End of the Road? — the little building at the literal end of the road — sits right next to that blank wall.

Side by side:

a building that remembers,

and a building waiting for its next chapter.

The murals themselves haven’t vanished. They’ve simply migrated — some to the Captain John Smith Nanticoke Discovery Center, some to Town Hall — like breadcrumbs leading us through Vienna’s past and, maybe, toward its future.

That thread carried me straight into the evening of June 22, when the Heritage Society meeting and the Town Commissioners meeting ran together so naturally they felt like one long conversation about who we’ve been and who we might become.

The Heritage Society: A Revival in Motion

The Heritage Society met at the Discovery Center — where several mural panels now hang — to plan the August 29 celebration of Vienna’s 320 years and the Revolutionary War–era Battles of Vienna.

If you’ve noticed the Society’s renewed energy, that’s largely thanks to Dr. Patricia Johnson, who has breathed life back into the organization and is the driving force behind this ambitious event. But it will truly take a village — ours.

Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the August 29 celebration will be a busy affair: historic vessel replicas at the dock, sea-shantymen singers, kids’ colonial games, walking tours, food trucks, vendors, and the return of the Vienna Tomato Wars. It will also coincide with another jam-packed event at nearby Handsell.

And there will be one more moment — a quiet, powerful one I’ll write about soon: the unveiling of remnants of an 18th-century shipwreck recovered from beneath the Nanticoke River bridge. For now, consider this a teaser.

Some of Vienna’s murals have found a new home on the side of the Captain John Smith Nanticoke Discovery Center — where the town’s next big celebration is also taking shape.

After the Heritage meeting, several of us wound up at Town Hall for the Commissioners’ meeting — arriving by different means. I had taken my golf cart to the Discovery Center, but the sky was turning that particular shade of “you’re about to regret this,” so I zipped home to park it and Pat picked me up.

The Community Building: A Question With a Pulse

At Town Hall, the conversation turned to the future of the community building at 104 Race Street — the one with the blank wall.

The town received a 2022 Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund grant to purchase and demolish it for parking. Parking complaints — especially during fishing season and waterfront events — were the driving force behind that plan.

But during the meeting, something shifted. Residents spoke up, ideas surfaced, and possibility entered the room: a food pantry, a place for weddings, a community event space, a place for neighbors to actually meet one another.

Pat said it best:

“Let’s use the community building for ‘community building’!”

A Bold Idea — and a Circle Closing

Then the mayor floated something unexpected: what if Town Hall moved to the community building site?

It would free the current Town Hall for the updated water plant. And it would bring the murals — now hanging on Town Hall — back to the place where their story began.

There’s a symmetry to that. The Tollhouse once served as Town Hall. The murals once lived on the community building. The stories keep circling back.

Town Hall, now home to one of the murals — a reminder that Vienna’s stories have always moved with its buildings.

I remembered a brief conversation I had after the Heritage meeting, before heading over to Town Hall, with a couple who had moved here from Baltimore. They joked that in Baltimore people come outside and shoot each other, while in Vienna everyone stays inside and avoids each other. We laughed, but the truth of it lingered.

We live a block apart, in a town of 275 people — five years for us, three for them — and yet we’d never met.

This is why a community center matters.

This is why the blank wall matters.

This is why the murals matter.

They are reminders that Vienna has always been a place where people gathered — at the ferry landing, at the Tollhouse, at the firehouse, at the community building, at the waterfront. And they hint at what could be again.

A Tornado Warning, a Quick Ending — and an Invitation

The Town Commissioners’ meeting ended abruptly after 45 minutes, as the Town Clerk was doing the traditional “Reading of the Bills,” when tornado alerts blared across the room. Everyone scattered, half laughing, half hurrying, the sky turning strange and electric.

But what stayed with me wasn’t the storm. It was the sense that Vienna is on the edge of something — a moment when the town could choose connection over quiet, gathering over retreat, imagination over apathy.

And that’s why June 30 matters.

June 30: A Walking Conversation About Vienna’s Future

On Tuesday, June 30 at 6 p.m., residents are invited to meet at Town Hall. It was even suggested that there be a follow-up walking tour of Vienna’s publicly owned properties — the waterfront, the entrance park, the community building — places many residents don’t even know the town owns.

Some of Vienna’s public spaces, mapped — from the entrance park to the waterfront, all under discussion on June 30.

Bring walking shoes. Or a golf cart. Or simply your curiosity.

Because this isn’t just a meeting. It’s an open invitation to help shape the next chapter of Vienna’s story — the one written on our buildings, our parks, our waterfront, and yes, our murals.

And Then — August 29

If June 30 is about imagining Vienna’s future, August 29 is about celebrating its past.

Come for the boats and the shipwreck. Come for the music and the kids’ activities. Come for the tomato wars. Come for the stories — including one I’ll be writing about soon, the story of Levin Dorsey, the only person known to have died in Vienna during the Revolutionary War.

Come because this little town on the Nanticoke has always been more than the sum of its buildings.

It’s the stories we tell. The stories we preserve. And the stories we choose to write next — including those that will air on Vienna’s upcoming community radio station (ViennaRadio.com).