Residents in Oxford and Cambridge may soon notice changes in how short-term rentals and vacant residential properties are regulated, as local governments consider or implement new ordinances affecting property owners.

While the two measures address different issues, both have sparked discussion among property owners, real estate professionals, and local officials due to their potential impact on residential properties.

The Town of Oxford is considering amendments to its short-term rental (STR) regulations. The proposal has not yet been approved, meaning residents still have an opportunity to comment before any final vote.

One provision of the proposal would establish penalties for registered agents who represent short-term rental properties. Under the proposal, if an agent continues to advertise or list a property operating without the required town license after receiving notice, that agent could be prohibited from serving as a registered agent for Oxford short-term rentals for a period ranging from one to three years.

The proposal also states that the restriction could extend to the agent’s brokerage and other agents employed by that brokerage. The potential scope of that provision has become a point of discussion among some real estate professionals.

The Oxford Town Commission has not yet taken final action on the proposal.

Unlike Oxford’s proposal, Cambridge has already adopted a Vacant Residential Structure Registration ordinance.

The ordinance establishes a registration program for certain residential properties that are considered vacant. Vacant property registration programs are commonly intended to help local governments identify properties that may require monitoring for safety, maintenance, or code enforcement.

The Mid-Shore Board of Realtors (MSBR) has expressed concern that the ordinance could apply to a broader range of properties than abandoned homes.

According to MSBR, properties that could be affected include:

Seasonal or vacation homes not used as a primary residence.

Homes listed for sale after the owner has moved.

Rental properties between tenants.

Inherited or estate properties awaiting probate or sale.

Some short-term rental properties.

Homes undergoing cosmetic renovations.

Newly purchased homes before the new owner moves in.

Homes temporarily vacant because of travel, military deployment, medical leave, or work relocation.

Whether all of these situations require registration will depend on how the ordinance is interpreted and administered by the City of Cambridge.

Both ordinances reflect broader discussions taking place in communities across Maryland and elsewhere as local governments consider how best to balance neighborhood concerns, property rights, housing availability, and code enforcement.

For homeowners, investors, and real estate professionals, the measures highlight the importance of understanding local regulations that may affect property ownership or management.

The Mid-Shore Board of Realtors plans to hold an informational Zoom meeting on July 1 to discuss both measures and answer questions from its members.

The Spy will continue to follow both issues as additional information becomes available and as local officials consider next steps.