Just weeks into his new role as president and CEO of the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce, Alessandro Nardi is still listening, learning, and meeting the business community he now represents.

A Cambridge resident and former U.S. State Department diplomat, Nardi brings more than two decades of experience in economic policy and coalition-building, but says his early impressions of Dorchester County are shaped less by data and more by people.

Last week, Nardi sat down with The Spy and spoke about the county’s business climate, the Chamber’s role, and his vision for the future.

Q: What drew you to Dorchester County, and what makes it special to you?

A: What’s special about this county is the people, the history, and the natural beauty. I’ve lived up and down the East Coast, and I’ve always been drawn to places near the water. But when I first came to the Eastern Shore, I was really struck by the coastline, the wildlife, just the overall environment. Over time, getting to know the communities here, I’ve found it to be one of the most welcoming places I’ve ever lived. There’s also a real diversity of experiences and communities here, even in a relatively small population.

Q: What are your early impressions of the business climate in Cambridge and Dorchester County?

A: I’ve only been in the role about a month, but what stands out is the level of enthusiasm and optimism among business owners. I’ve seen people starting businesses, opening shops, working from home, providing services—it’s really encouraging. That gives me confidence in what this county can do.

At the same time, I’m still learning. There are clearly broader economic challenges at the state and national level that concern people, including Maryland’s overall competitiveness. But locally, I see a lot of energy and commitment from entrepreneurs.

Q: What do you see as the biggest challenges for local businesses right now?



A: I think workforce is a major question—both for businesses already here and for those that might consider relocating. If a company is considering investing here, it’s going to ask where it can find workers and whether the community can support that growth.

The good news is that schools, colleges, and local organizations are very focused on workforce development. I recently attended a career fair and saw firsthand how much effort is going into preparing the next generation.

Q: How would you describe the Chamber’s role in supporting businesses?

A: My primary goal is to demonstrate the value the Chamber can provide. That starts with connection—bringing members together, helping them share information, ask questions, and support each other.

We’re also here to listen. I want to meet our members and also reach businesses that aren’t yet part of the Chamber, to understand their challenges and what they need from us. The Chamber should be part of the solution, whatever direction our membership wants to go.

Nardi consults with former Chamber CEO Bill Christopher on some promotional items. Christopher is temporarily helping out as Nardi settles in as the new president and CEO.

Q: Why should a business consider joining the Chamber?

A: At its core, the Chamber is a network. It brings together businesses, nonprofits, educators, and government leaders who all want to see this county succeed.

There’s real value in that connection. You can walk into a Chamber event and meet people from across different sectors—people who can offer advice, share expertise or help you navigate challenges. The value isn’t just in the staff—it’s in the 500 members and the experience they bring. That collective knowledge is a powerful resource.

Q: How do you see local government contributing to a stronger business environment?

A: I’ve been very encouraged by the openness and willingness of local officials to work with the Chamber. Everyone I’ve met so far has shown a real commitment to the county’s economic success.

Government processes can move slowly, but that’s often because they’re trying to incorporate input from the whole community. I see an opportunity for strong collaboration between the government and the business community moving forward.

Q: Outreach and inclusion have been priorities for Chamber leadership. How will you approach that?

A: One of our key focuses will be reaching communities and businesses that may not be fully aware of what the Chamber offers. That includes minority-owned businesses and others who haven’t traditionally engaged with us.

It starts with listening—understanding their needs, explaining what we do, and building those relationships over time.

Q: Cambridge is often described as a community with unrealized potential. What’s your vision for its future?

A: One of the things I love about this county is the balance between tradition and looking forward. You have industries and ways of life that go back generations—working the water, agriculture—and at the same time, you see new investment in tourism, development, and manufacturing.

That combination is exciting. We can respect the past while also building something new. Projects like the waterfront development are one example of how the county is thinking about its future.