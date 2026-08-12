Every week, Maryland political analysts Len Foxwell and Clayton Mitchell break down the politics and personalities shaping the state and the region on the Spy podcast, Maryland Caucus.

This week, Len and Clayton discuss Dorchester County State Delegate Tom Hutchinson and his campaign to have the Eastern Shore secede from the State of Maryland. They also talk about the ongoing problem of traffic on the Bay Bridge and what can be done before the new spans are built.

This video is approximately 25 minutes in length.

Len Foxwell is the principal of Tred Avon Strategies, a communications and political consulting firm in Annapolis. A Johns Hopkins lecturer and HopStart director, Len previously served as Chief of Staff to Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot. He holds a B.A. in Political Science from Salisbury University, where he also served as Special Assistant to the President. Clayton A. Mitchell, Sr. is a lifelong Eastern Shoreman, an attorney, and former Chairman of the Maryland Department of Labor's Board of Appeals. He is co-host of the Gonzales/Mitchell Show podcast that discusses politics, business, and cultural issues. He currently advises the Ed Hale for Governor campaign.