Maryland political analysts Len Foxwell and Clayton Mitchell break down the politics and personalities shaping the state and the region on the Spy podcast Maryland Caucus.

In this episode, Len and Clay dive into the high-stakes battle over midterm redistricting in Annapolis and whether this push to redraw congressional maps is a necessary defensive strategy against national partisan trends or a costly distraction from Maryland’s urgent fiscal and infrastructure crises.

This video is approximately 19 minutes in length.