Riverkeeper Matt Pluta

On most weeks, Matt Pluta is somewhere on the Choptank River collecting water samples. As Choptank Riverkeeper for ShoreRivers, his route changes from week to week, but the mission stays the same: find out what’s happening beneath the surface and make that information available before people head to the water.

The weekly monitoring has become one of ShoreRivers’ most visible public services. Water samples are collected from designated swimming locations throughout the watershed and tested for bacteria, providing residents with current information rather than relying on assumptions about water quality.

“People ask us one question more than any other,” Pluta said. “‘Is it safe to swim today?’ That’s really why we do this.”

The Choptank watershed stretches from the headwaters near Denton and Greensboro to the tidal waters approaching Cambridge, and conditions can change considerably along the way. Water near the upper reaches responds differently from water farther downstream, where tides and larger volumes influence what happens after a storm.

“The upper watershed is much smaller,” Pluta said. “You have less water volume, so what’s happening on the surrounding landscape has a much bigger impact. As you move downstream, you have a lot more water, and those influences start to change.”

Rainfall is often the biggest factor determining what Pluta expects to find when he heads out on the river. “The biggest thing affecting water quality is runoff,” he said. “When it rains, everything sitting on the landscape gets transported into the river.”

That runoff carries sediment, fertilizer, bacteria, and other pollutants from roads, lawns, farm fields, and developed areas. When storms are frequent, bacteria levels often rise enough to make swimming inadvisable at some monitoring sites. During drier periods, those pollutants remain on the landscape instead of washing downstream.

“It gives us a glimpse into what could really be if we figured out how to eliminate that runoff,” Pluta said. The difference can be seen throughout the watershed. Clearer water makes fish easier to spot, underwater grasses become more visible, and wildlife becomes more active along the river.

“We’ve had reports of dolphins throughout the rivers,” he said. “We’ve been seeing cownose rays, and the water has been so clear you can see fish swimming by.”

Each week, ShoreRivers collects bacteria samples from designated swimming locations throughout its four river systems. Rather than waiting until the end of the season to analyze the results, the organization posts them almost immediately so residents can decide whether conditions are suitable before launching a kayak, taking a swim, or spending the afternoon on the water.

“The long-term data is important,” Pluta said. “But people also want information they can use right now.”

Conditions can change quickly from one part of the watershed to another. A location that is suitable for swimming one week may produce different results after a significant rainfall. The upper watershed near Denton and Greensboro responds differently than waters farther downstream because runoff has a greater influence where there is less water volume.

“It’s always thinking about what the local sources of bacteria are,” Pluta said. “Has it rained recently? Should I go in the water?”

Current conditions are available through several outlets. ShoreRivers and each of its Riverkeeper programs—including the Choptank, Miles-Wye, Chester, and Sassafras Riverkeepers—post updates on social media throughout the season. Results are also posted on the ShoreRivers website and through the free Swim Guide app, which allows users to search by location and view the latest bacteria readings at monitored swimming sites.

By the end of the season, those weekly samples become part of ShoreRivers’ annual report card, which tracks water-quality trends across the region throughout the year. While that report provides a broader look at the health of local waterways, the weekly testing gives residents current information they can use before spending time on the river.

Much of what eventually reaches local rivers begins well away from the shoreline. Excess lawn fertilizer is one source. When more fertilizer is applied than grass can absorb, rainfall carries the nutrients into nearby streams and rivers. “We don’t need these perfectly green lawns,” Pluta said. “Especially during a drought, they look unnatural anyway.”

Agricultural runoff is another contributor, although Pluta said many farmers have adopted practices that reduce the amount of soil and nutrients leaving their fields. “Our farmers are doing an incredible job with cover crops and buffers,” he said. “Where do we not see those, and where can we put more?”

Homes served by septic systems also affect water quality, particularly in communities close to the water. Systems that are not maintained or pumped regularly can become a source of bacterial pollution when runoff carries waste toward nearby waterways. He recommends making sure those are getting pumped out and maintained.

Boaters also play a role. Rather than discharging waste into local waterways, Pluta encourages recreational boaters to use the pump-out stations available at area marinas. “Making sure you’re pumping out your boats as needed—that’s a big one.”

None of those individual sources determines whether a river is clean enough for swimming. Together, however, they largely explain the changes ShoreRivers documents from one week to the next. “If we manage those sources better throughout the year, we’d have clean, swimmable rivers much more consistently,” Pluta said.

Monitoring water quality is only one part of ShoreRivers’ work. Throughout the year, the organization also offers public expeditions and educational programs, including tours of the Ferry Cove Oyster Hatchery and other opportunities for residents to explore the watershed alongside Riverkeepers. Many of the events fill quickly, though waitlists are available through the ShoreRivers website.

More information can be found here

Val Cavalheri is a writer, photographer, and the arts and culture editor for the Talbot Spy. Additionally, she is the director of arts and culture, radio host, and producer of Shore Stories on Radio Chesapeake, an NPR-affiliated station serving Maryland’s Eastern Shore. A former magazine editor and longtime journalist, Val brings decades of experience covering the arts, health, and community life. Her work focuses on amplifying local voices and celebrating the people and stories that shape the Eastern Shore. She and her husband, Wayne Gaiteri, have two children and three grandchildren.