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David Schindel
Apr 5

Thanks for raising this issue, Gloria. There have been several truth Commissions stemming from child traumas that I ran across. I'm sure that evidence of the degree of trauma played a role in them. You can find out more by searching on "Maine Wabanaki–State Truth and Reconciliation Commission (2013–2015)" and "Hollow Water Community Holistic Circle Healing (Manitoba)"

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Gloria
Apr 5

I would be curious to know what markers are known for emotional health. There is a child trauma checklist that includes such experiences as violence, drug addiction and poverty. Children with several factors in the checklist often have physical health challenges not surprisingly. I first learned about this checklist when I read Vance’s Hillbilly Elegy. The list is called ACES (Adverse Childhood Experiences). Perhaps Attia referenced these kinds of experiences as sources of his later emotional conflict. I am glad you found a local doc who is collaborative.

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