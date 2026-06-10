Each week, The Spy partners with Baywater Animal Rescue to feature animals looking for a second chance. These profiles spotlight the personalities, quirks, and stories behind the cats and dogs waiting for adoption. Meet your next companion.

Toffee

Meet Toffee! This sweet 6-month-old female Retriever mix is a medium-sized pup with a beautiful brown-and-white coat and a gentle personality to match.

Personality

Toffee is as sweet as her name. She can be a little shy when meeting new people, but once she feels comfortable, her affectionate and loving nature shines through. Unlike many puppies her age, Toffee has a wonderfully calm and easygoing temperament.

What She’s Looking For

She enjoys being around people, loves making new canine friends, and is always happy to join in on playtime with other dogs. Whether she’s relaxing by your side or enjoying time with her furry companions, she brings a peaceful and loving presence wherever she goes.

If you’re looking for a gentle, sweet-natured companion who will blossom into a loyal best friend, Toffee may be the perfect match for you!

Elvis

Say hello to Elvis, an adorable 8-week-old male Domestic Shorthair kitten with a big personality packed into a tiny package!

Personality

This fun-loving little guy is full of curiosity, affection, and kitten energy. Elvis loves to play, explore, and soak up attention from everyone he meets. Whether he’s chasing toys, pouncing on imaginary prey, or curling up for cuddles, he’s always ready to make you smile.

What He’s Looking For

Elvis is searching for a loving home where he can grow up surrounded by care, adventure, and plenty of snuggles. He’s eager to steal your heart and become your new best friend.

Don’t miss your chance to meet this charming young boy. Because once you fall in love, we’ll be happy to proudly announce that “Elvis has left the building!”

Adoption Details

If Toffee or Elvis sounds like your kind of joyful friend, Baywater Animal Rescue would be delighted to introduce you.

For more information about adopting these sweeties or meeting other pets waiting for homes, visit Baywater Animal Rescue or reach out directly:

• Website:

http://baywateranimalrescue.org

• Phone: 410-228-3090

• Location: 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD

“Fur Your Consideration” is The Cambridge Spy’s weekly look at the extraordinary animals at Baywater Animal Rescue who are ready for their next chapter. Because every great story deserves a home.