Each week, The Spy partners with Baywater Animal Rescue to feature animals looking for a second chance. These profiles spotlight the personalities, quirks, and stories behind the cats and dogs waiting for adoption. Meet your next companion.

Piper

Meet Piper, a 4½-month-old mixed-breed puppy with a heart as big as her adorable puppy-dog eyes! This sweet girl is full of love and is ready to find a family of her own.

Personality

Piper gets along wonderfully with other dogs, cats, and kids, making her a great fit for just about any home. She loves making new friends, playing, and soaking up all the affection she can get. Like any young puppy, Piper is curious, playful, and eager to learn about the world around her.

What She’s Looking For

What Piper needs most is a loving home where she can simply be a puppy—chasing toys, learning new things, taking naps, and growing up surrounded by people who will cherish her.

If you’re looking for a loyal companion who will bring joy, laughter, and plenty of puppy kisses into your life, Piper may be the perfect match.

Sassy S’more

Don’t let her name fool you—Sassy S’more is anything but sassy! This beautiful 7-year-old Domestic Shorthair is as sweet as they come and is looking for a family to shower with love.

Personality

Sassy S’more’s affectionate nature and gentle personality make her the perfect companion for anyone looking for a loyal feline friend. At 7 years old, Sassy S’more has left the kitten chaos behind and settled into the wonderful balance of being playful when the mood strikes and content to spend her days relaxing with her favorite humans.

What She’s Looking For

Her favorite place is right by her people. Whether she’s curled up beside you for a cuddle session or following you from room to room in hopes of a few extra pets, she simply loves being part of the family.

If you’re looking for a loving, devoted companion who will happily keep you company and fill your home with warmth, Sassy S’more could be your girl.

Adoption Details

If Piper or Sassy S’more sounds like your kind of joyful friend, Baywater Animal Rescue would be delighted to introduce you.

For more information about adopting these sweeties or meeting other pets waiting for homes, visit Baywater Animal Rescue or reach out directly:

• Website:

http://baywateranimalrescue.org

• Phone: 410-228-3090

• Location: 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD

“Fur Your Consideration” is The Cambridge Spy’s weekly look at the extraordinary animals at Baywater Animal Rescue who are ready for their next chapter. Because every great story deserves a home