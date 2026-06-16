Each week, The Spy partners with Baywater Animal Rescue to feature animals looking for a second chance. These profiles spotlight the personalities, quirks, and stories behind the cats and dogs waiting for adoption. Meet your next companion.

Mack

Meet Mack, an 8-month-old mixed-breed pup with a big heart and an even bigger zest for life!

Personality

Weighing in at 55 pounds, Mack is a fun-loving young dog who enjoys making new canine friends and spending time playing with other dogs. Like any young dog, he’s full of energy, curiosity, and enthusiasm for life’s adventures.

What He’s Looking For

Mack loves having room to stretch his legs, run, and explore, making him a great companion for an active family or someone with space for him to enjoy. Most of all, Mack is searching for his people—a family to call his own and a forever home where he can be loved and cherished.

If you’re looking for a loyal companion who is ready to grow alongside you and fill your days with fun and affection, Mack may be the perfect match.

Henry

Presenting Henry, our handsome 5-year-old Persian gentleman! This beautiful boy is the perfect combination of elegance and affection, with a luxurious, silky coat and a loving personality that will capture your heart.

Personality

He adores spending time near his people and can often be found soaking up a warm sunbeam or curling up close for some quality cuddle time. One of his favorite things is being groomed, and he happily enjoys the attention that keeps his gorgeous fur looking its best.

What He’s Looking For

Sweet, gentle, and full of affection, this lovable cat is looking for a forever home where he can share his endless companionship and receive all the love he deserves.

Whether he’s lounging by the window, enjoying a brushing session, or snuggling beside you, he’s happiest when he’s with his favorite humans.

Adoption Details

If Mack or Henry sounds like your kind of joyful friend, Baywater Animal Rescue would be delighted to introduce you.

For more information about adopting these sweeties or meeting other pets waiting for homes, visit Baywater Animal Rescue or reach out directly:

• Website:

http://baywateranimalrescue.org

• Phone: 410-228-3090

• Location: 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD

“Fur Your Consideration” is The Cambridge Spy’s weekly look at the extraordinary animals at Baywater Animal Rescue who are ready for their next chapter. Because every great story deserves a home.