The Cambridge Spy

The Cambridge Spy

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Sharon Smith's avatar
Sharon Smith
Feb 28

Hi. I have heard The Packing House is available for events, though probably not as large as Sailwinds Hall. Architecturally Sailwinds Hall was very unattractive - it looked like a tuna warehouse!

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Janice Anne Wheeler's avatar
Janice Anne Wheeler
Mar 22

Hello David the Cambridge Spy! I learned an enormous amount about my adopted town of Cambridge in this piece. It is an intricate, conflicted history from what I understand with many more intricacies. Have you connected me to the vessel on the edge of RMM property? We were hauled out in late July 2024 and have been making friends and dust ever since.

We're there most days. J

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