Eagleman volunteers Lynn Stewart show off Ironman tattoos on their left calves while attempting to remain upright. The matching tattoos commemorate their successful completion of the race.

For 30 years, Eagleman athletes have crossed the finish line in Cambridge thanks to hundreds of local volunteers working behind the scenes.

As this year’s race approaches, organizers are once again asking community members to help make one of Dorchester County’s signature events possible.

As IRONMAN 70.3 Eagleman prepares to celebrate its Pearl Anniversary year on June 14, race organizers still need help to support more than 3,000 athletes who will travel from across the country to compete in one of the Eastern Shore’s signature sporting events.

“There’s something for everyone with this race,” said Lynn Stewart, Eagleman’s volunteer director. “When people sign up for IRONMAN events, they’re not just checking a box. They have a dream.”

Stewart said volunteers help make those dreams possible.

“I would say that when you’re volunteering, you’re part of making somebody’s dream come true,” she said. “It’s a life-changing event for a lot of people.”

The race relies on hundreds of volunteers to staff aid stations, assist athletes after they finish, and support swim safety operations. Some assignments last only a few hours, making it possible for people to participate even if they cannot commit an entire day.

One of the biggest needs this year is at bike and run aid stations, where volunteers hand out water, sports drinks, fruit, and other supplies to competitors pushing through the heat and fatigue of race day.

For longtime volunteer Barbara Wheatley, helping athletes reach the finish line is what keeps her coming back year after year.

“I think it’s just the motivation that those people, those athletes, they’re out there, they’re the ones working really hard, and it’s just gratifying,” Wheatley said. “To me, it’s gratifying. I feel a sense of community.”

Wheatley, of Cambridge, said many volunteers return every year and often recruit friends and family to join them.

“I’ve probably got 10 or 12 regulars,” she said. “They come back, and they help set up. Some of them are still there when we tear down in the afternoon.”

A volunteer at last summer’s IRONMAN competition directing traffic at the intersection of High and Water streets.

Michele Potter, another volunteer, has seen Eagleman from both sides of the course.

A Cambridge resident and triathlete herself, Potter has volunteered and competed in the race for years. She said volunteering is a way to stay involved in the sport that has given her so much when she’s not competing herself.

“It’s good to give back to the sport and assist others, especially if it’s their first 70.3 or their first IRONMAN,” Potter said. “It’s just so motivating when you’re out there.”

Potter said one of her favorite moments is watching athletes cross the finish line after months of preparation.

“It’s a wonderful experience to see the expression on everyone’s face when they cross that finish line,” she said. “Everyone has their own story, their own journey.”

Mike Stewart, who coordinates swim safety volunteers, said the race offers opportunities for kayakers, paddleboarders, and others who want a front-row seat to the action.

“Where else in the world would you want to be on Sunday morning, sitting in a kayak watching the sun come up and having swimmers come by and hang on the front of your kayak to take a breath?” Stewart said. “You can chat them up and tell them that they’re doing great and they’re going to meet their goal.”

Race Director Brian Snow said volunteers are essential to the success of Eagleman and have helped sustain the event through three decades in Cambridge.

“This is our 30th year of Eagleman, the 30th running,” Snow said. “There are very few races in the world that get to 30 years of consecutively doing the same race in the same area.”

Snow credited the people of Dorchester for making that longevity possible.

“It’s a big testament to the community here in Cambridge and the surrounding areas being willing to support a race such as this for three decades,” he said.

Race coordinator Brian Snow handing out Maryland state flags to spectators at the finish of last summer’s IRONMAN.

The race’s impact, he said, extends beyond a single weekend. Thousands of athletes and their families visit Dorchester County each year, filling hotels, restaurants, and shops. Some eventually decide to come back to stay.

“We have people that come here and then buy vacation homes here, or sometimes permanent homes here,” Snow said. “Their parents moved here to retire because they loved it so much when they came to visit.”

For volunteers, however, the reward is often much simpler.

“I just think that anyone who hasn’t volunteered should seize the opportunity,” Potter said. “You’ll continue to come back year after year.”

Information about volunteer opportunities is available through the Eagleman volunteer registration page. Organizers are still seeking additional help at several aid stations and swim safety locations.