The executive director of the Maryland Association of Counties delivered a stark warning to the Dorchester County Council Tuesday night, telling elected officials that next year’s General Assembly session could be the most difficult fiscal challenge Maryland has faced in more than three decades.

Michael Sanderson, who has spent 31 years representing Maryland’s counties, said the state is confronting a budget gap estimated at roughly $2.6 billion to $3 billion. Slowing revenue growth, rising education costs, increasing pension obligations, federal workforce reductions, and uncertainty over federal funding have created what he called “the highest wave I’ve ever seen.” When asked if this was the worst fiscal outlook of his career, Sanderson answered without hesitation: “Yes, without a doubt.”

For Dorchester County, the warning was more than an economic forecast. Sanderson cautioned that whenever Annapolis faces a budget crisis, local governments inevitably become part of the solution through additional mandates or cost shifts. He pointed to recent examples in which counties have been required to absorb more of the costs for teacher pensions and state assessment services, even though those programs remain administered by the state.

The implications for Dorchester could be significant. The county’s current operating budget is approximately $82.8 million. Even a modest 2 percent increase in state cost shifting would require roughly $1.7 million in additional local spending. A 3 percent shift would approach $2.5 million, while a 5 percent shift would exceed $4 million. Those figures are estimates, but they illustrate why county officials are increasingly concerned about decisions that will be made in Annapolis over the next year.

Council members echoed those concerns, noting that rising property assessments are already increasing tax bills for many residents, even when tax rates remain unchanged. They urged state lawmakers not to interpret higher assessments as evidence that counties have additional money to spend. Council members also warned that middle-class families could ultimately bear much of the burden if the state turns to broad-based tax increases or additional local mandates.

The council also discussed proposed federal changes to grant regulations that could allow grants to be modified or withdrawn after projects have already begun. County staff said such changes would create major uncertainty for rural counties that depend heavily on matching grants for infrastructure and community projects. Rather than endorse a national template letter, the council directed staff to prepare a response focused on Dorchester County’s specific concerns.

In other business, the council voted to seek intervenor status in the proposed Gypsy Hill Solar Project near Cambridge, giving the county a formal seat at the table during state regulatory proceedings without taking a position for or against the project. Residents from Elliott Island also urged the county to begin planning long-term repairs to Elliott Island Road, describing deteriorating pavement and shoulder conditions that they said have become both costly and dangerous. The Spy will be covering this developing story.