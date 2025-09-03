The Dorchester Center for the Arts in Cambridge introduces the artist, Francisco 'Paco' Loza with 25 of his intricate artworks on display during the upcoming September/ October exhibition, The Fiber of Life - opening on September 6th!

Read below to learn more about his background, his process and his inspirations.

*Workshop opportunity*

Paco is also teaching his original Pressed Yarn technique on 9/13 from 10am-12pm (18+) and it would be a shame to miss out on his 20+ years of experience as a fiber artist.

Workshop registration and more information HERE.

About Paco:

Originally from Mexico and based in Baltimore, MD, Francisco Loza works on wood surfaces that he covers with two types of wax (from Mexico) onto which he presses, cuts, shapes threads, one-by-one, into his intricate original artwork.

Loza’s artwork reflects his interpretations on the environment, Mexican traditions, immigration, and the contemporary/abstract. Some of his original artwork combines his use of multi-colored yarn (estambre) with beaded pieces (chaquira), as demonstrated in his series “Hombre de las Estrellas” (Man of the Stars). Loza also creates artwork that is 3-D in depth – pieces that surprise and captivate viewers. His technique requires skill, patience, creativity, and keen observation.

Through his art, exhibits, and workshops, Loza invites people to gain a more nuanced understanding of Mexican culture, traditions, and forms of artistic expression. His work is a form of artistic and cultural diplomacy between the United States, Mexico, and beyond.