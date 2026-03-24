Sandra Snowden: “I know how the system works,” she said. “But does anybody care?”

An 81-year-old Cambridge resident delivered an emotional and sharply critical appeal to city leaders Monday, urging more support for seniors struggling with safety, housing, and the cost of basic activities.

Addressing the Cambridge city commissioners at the start of Monday’s meeting, Sandra Snowden said older residents are being overlooked despite growing needs, particularly those living on fixed incomes.

“I’m here as a Sandra Snowden, senior in Cambridge,” Snowden said. “I have some major concerns.”

Snowden, who said she has lived in the city for seven years, described conditions at Conifer Village, a senior housing complex where residents have faced repeated car thefts and break-ins.

“Over the last three years … we’ve had 30 car thefts and break-ins,” she said. “These are all seniors who can ill afford that.”

She also raised concerns about inadequate lighting and a lack of security at the complex, saying she has spent years trying to get improvements.

Snowden, who said she is legally blind and lives on a fixed annual income of under $20,000, detailed the financial strain seniors face just to participate in community programs. She said transportation and meals at the senior center cost her about $65 a month, while trips and activities often require additional fees.

“All I’m asking is for somebody to care,” Snowden said.

She criticized some elected officials for failing to respond to invitations to meet with seniors, noting that Mayor Lajan Cephas-Bey and Ward 1 Commissioner Brett E. Summers did respond, while others did not.

Snowden, who holds degrees in political science and public administration and has worked in government and nonprofit roles, said she understands how funding systems work but has struggled to secure support.

“I know how the system works,” she said. “But does anybody care?”

Her request to city leaders was direct: empathy and financial support, including roughly $10,000 to help fund senior activities such as bus trips.

City Manager Glenn Steckman acknowledged the concerns and said the city has already allocated funding for senior programming.

“The council last year approved $15,000 in the budget,” Steckman said, adding that the city expects to continue supporting activities through Delmarva Community Services. “We’ll make sure that there is money to enhance what the programming is.”

Commissioners also indicated continued support for specific requests, including transportation funding for trips that can serve dozens of seniors.

“It dawned on me that maybe there’s a broader issue across our community with seniors on fixed income,” Summers said. “These are residents of our city.”

He added that officials should examine what additional steps the city can take.

“We all have aging parents and grandparents, and there is empathy,” Cephas-Bey said.

Snowden welcomed the acknowledgment but emphasized urgency, noting that Cambridge has only one senior program serving the county.

Despite her frustrations, Snowden thanked city staff for past assistance and urged officials to remain engaged.

“My concern is with all of the seniors in Cambridge,” she said. “All of the seniors in Cambridge,” she said. “I’m here because I care,” she said.