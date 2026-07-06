Dorchester County Public Schools is evaluating relocating its Central Office, citing aging infrastructure, maintenance costs, and the need for a modern administrative facility better suited to support the district’s operations.

According to DCPS, the current building has become increasingly expensive to maintain and faces numerous challenges, including deteriorating underground piping that has contributed to moisture and mold concerns, poor indoor air quality caused by an outdated HVAC system, leaking windows, deteriorating parking areas, security issues related to the site’s layout, and environmental conditions requiring additional evaluation and remediation.

School officials say relocating the Central Office would provide a safer, more efficient workplace while improving services for employees and the public. Plans call for a facility with modern office space designed to encourage collaboration, secure areas for confidential student and personnel records, meeting rooms, a private interview office, a dedicated server room for the district’s technology infrastructure, and improved storage and accessibility.

District officials described the move as a long-term investment that would allow DCPS to focus more of its resources on supporting schools, educators, and students rather than maintaining an aging facility. They said the district will continue to provide updates as planning moves forward.