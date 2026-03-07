Young artists with their mural creation painted over the past two months at the Dorchester Academy of the Arts.

The young artists who spent Saturday mornings for the last eight weeks painting a community mural at the Dorchester Center for the Arts gathered Saturday for a reward: pizza, celebration, and a chance to see the finished work they helped create.

The nearly 50-foot mural, filled with bright images of dancers, ducks, flowers, and neighborhood scenes, was painted over several weekend sessions by more than a dozen children and young teens from Cambridge and surrounding communities.

Organizers say the project offered something many families have difficulty finding locally – a creative place for kids to gather, meet new friends, and spend time doing something positive.

Among the participants were sisters Kalia Moaney, 14, and Kamilah Moaney, 10, of Easton.

“This was an opportunity to do something fun and different,” Kalia said. “It was great getting to know new people while we were working on it.”

Kamilah used her section of the mural to imagine her future.

Pointing to a circle of figures she painted, she explained: “It’s a dance studio. That’s what I want to do in my life. I want to have my own dance studio.”

Sisters Kalia (left) and Kamilah Moaney, with their contributions to the Cambridge community mural.

Other young people added their own ideas about what community means to them.

Valerie Freeman, 14, of Cambridge, painted ducks on the water.

“You see ducks everywhere around here,” she said. “And I was thinking about them. You know, the Waterfowl Festival.”

Trinity DeShields, 11, of Hurlock chose a different theme.

“I painted flowers because I wanted to do something about nature,” she said. “I like drawing things, scenes from nature.”

For many of the kids, the project was also a chance to meet new friends.

“You get to meet people you didn’t know before,” Trinity said. “It’s just fun to do something like this.”

Valerie Freeman, of Cambridge (left) and Trinity DeShields (right), of Hurlock in front of their section of the mural.

Valerie Freeman, of Cambridge (left) and Trinity DeShields (right), of Hurlock in front of their section of the mural.

Parents say opportunities like the mural project are especially valuable in Cambridge, where activities for children and teens can sometimes be limited.

Tabitha Lucas of Cambridge brought her children, Lauren Costa, 10, and Kevin Costa, 6, to several of the painting sessions.

“Things like this are great for bringing the community together,” Lucas said. “My kids love art, so being able to come here and create something with other kids was really special.”

Some participants joined the project through programs at Life’s Energy Wellness Center, an outpatient mental health clinic across the street from the arts center.

Founder and CEO Andrea Kelly-Freeman said art can be a powerful outlet for young people.

“Art is something every child can use to express themselves,” Kelly-Freeman said. “For some of our kids, it’s also therapeutic. Being able to work with local artists and other children in the community is a wonderful opportunity.”

To help with the project, DCA invited esteemed Cambridge artist and educator Charles E.T. Ross to join the mural sessions and help guide the young painters, while encouraging them to follow their own ideas.

The mural contains messages of love, togetherness, peace, and community from the young local artists.

“If I had ideas, I would share them,” Ross said. “But I always tell kids they don’t have to use my ideas. They can use their own, because they’re the ones that really show what their community means to them.”

Ross, a descendant of abolitionist Harriet Tubman, has created murals along the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway across Dorchester.

“Art is calming. It’s therapeutic,” he said. “There are a lot of talented kids here who just need opportunities like this.”

DCA board member Judy Slaughter said organizers encouraged the children to think about kindness and community as they worked.

“We asked them what community means to them and who in their lives has shown them kindness,” Slaughter said. “Then they could turn those ideas into pictures.”

Slaughter said the mural was deliberately done on thick canvas, so after a residency at their Gay Street headquarters this month, they will take it on the road to exhibit at other prominent places around the county.

“It’s real canvas, so it’s durable,” Slaughter said. “It’s going to last. Absolutely.”