Cambridge officials outlined a new lead hazard reduction program for older homes, addressed concerns about a recent wastewater spill, and discussed ongoing negotiations with the Rescue Fire Company during Monday’s meeting of the city commissioners.

City officials presented an update on a federally funded lead hazard reduction initiative focused on older homes in the Pine Street neighborhood.

Program Manager A.C. Alrey said the initiative is designed to reduce lead exposure in homes built before 1978, particularly in homes where children under 6 or pregnant women live.

“The primary goal is to focus on understanding and taking care of this increase in elevated blood levels in children and the sources of exposure,” Howard told commissioners. The program will include inspections, public education, and job training for local residents to become certified lead inspectors.

“We’re going to train local residents and prepare them to become lead inspectors,” Alrey said. “Once they get the certification and the training, we’re going to work with our contractors to hire these individuals.”

Alrey said the effort could eventually expand beyond the Pine Street district and become part of a broader effort to improve housing safety across the city.

“We want people to know Cambridge as being the place where houses are lead-free, or getting to the point of being lead-free,” he said.

Rescue Fire Company Working with City on Train Garden Issue

Leaders of the Rescue Fire Company addressed the commissioners on ongoing discussions regarding the organization’s holiday train garden display.

Vice President Trey Davis said the fire company and city officials have been meeting privately to resolve issues that have drawn public attention in recent weeks. “It’s a lot better when we’re all in the same room,” Davis told commissioners.

Davis said the discussions are continuing and that both sides expect to reach an agreement soon.

“We’re very confident that we’re going to come to some agreements and some language to be able to protect everybody and also protect the citizens that visit,” he said. Davis said once details are finalized, the fire company and the city plan to release a joint public statement.

“The thing that we didn’t want to do is present to the public on stuff that we’re still working on,” he said.

City Manager Addresses Wastewater Spill Concerns

City Manager Glenn Steckman also responded to public concerns about a recent wastewater discharge incident that raised questions about water safety in the Choptank River.

Steckman said the incident involved a small pipe break and was far less serious than some residents feared.

“If anybody’s interested, we had a three-inch line break, which is as small as you can get,” Steckman said.

The break occurred far from the wastewater treatment plant, causing wastewater to surface in a parking lot near Route 50.

“It was coming right up through the pipe,” Steckman said.

Because the line was not actively pumping, Steckman said there was no force pushing the wastewater toward the river.

“There was nothing pushing it toward the river,” he said.

The city reported the incident to the Maryland Department of the Environment and hired a contractor to repair the pipe, Steckman said.

Residents Question Public Input Process

During the public comment period, several residents raised concerns about how the city handles public input when ordinances are introduced.

Cambridge Association of Neighborhoods President Chuck McFadden urged commissioners to consider allowing public comment earlier in the legislative process.

“The first ordinance was read, and nobody said squat,” McFadden said. “We didn’t have a chance to hear what someone else had to say and respond to it.”

McFadden said residents often hear about new proposals for the first time at meetings and have limited opportunities to respond before votes are held.

Ward 5 Commissioner Brian Roche acknowledged the concern and suggested the city explore ways to improve communication between the first and second readings of ordinances.

“There’s got to be a way to have some productive dialogue between first and second reading, so it’s not all at the last minute,” Roche said.

Debate Over Prayer Continues

A resident also criticized the city’s practice of opening meetings with a religious invocation and warned that similar practices have faced legal challenges elsewhere in Maryland.

Resident Victoria Dowling urged the commissioners to reconsider the policy.

“Whether or not you agree with our position, the pattern is unmistakable,” Dowling said. “Municipalities that ignore this reality tend to find themselves in court.”

Commission President Sputty Cephas, representing Ward 4, defended the practice and said participation in the invocation is voluntary.

“I am unapologetic in my faith,” Cephas said. “My beliefs are an important part of who I am as they guide the values which I serve and live.”

Cephas said the city should respect different beliefs while allowing individuals to practice their faith. “I will never ask anyone to apologize for their faith, and I will not apologize for mine,”

Ward 2 Commissioner Shay Lewis-Sisco said she respects the concerns raised but believes the community must allow room for differing viewpoints. “For me, it’s always at the forefront of my mind, not to disregard anyone’s thoughts or comments. We can agree to disagree.”