Though a small Catholic congregation formed in Dorchester County in the 1700s, a Cambridge congregation was not established until after the Civil War. Led by Rev. Alfred Curtis, the local Catholics purchased the property at the corner of Mill and William Streets and put a building on it in 1885. In 1894, it was replaced by the existing Gothic Revival brick structure, which served as St. Mary’s Refuge of Sinners Roman Catholic Church until 1974. It became Redeemer Presbyterian Church in 2001 and is now Anchored Church. It looks much as it did in the beginning.