Cambridge Time Machine: the Catholic Church
Though a small Catholic congregation formed in Dorchester County in the 1700s, a Cambridge congregation was not established until after the Civil War. Led by Rev. Alfred Curtis, the local Catholics purchased the property at the corner of Mill and William Streets and put a building on it in 1885. In 1894, it was replaced by the existing Gothic Revival brick structure, which served as St. Mary’s Refuge of Sinners Roman Catholic Church until 1974. It became Redeemer Presbyterian Church in 2001 and is now Anchored Church. It looks much as it did in the beginning.
If you’d like a real Time Machine investigation into Dorchester County Catholicism, why not go back to the early times when Dorchester County required Catholics to register with the sheriffs department and pay a tax of salt weed or $25 I believe it was our 25 bushels of salt weed to the county.. and what do you think that money was used for?? James missioner’s novel. Chesapeake has a great section explaining this practice in Dorchester County.. Maryland founded on freedom for Catholics, which later enacted the acts of tolerance until the Anglican or Episcopalians outnumbered. The Catholics, and soon the act of tolerance were gone and the persecution began. Imagine having to pay a tax simply for being Catholic and living in Dorchester County.