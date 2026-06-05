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Michael Michaud
Jun 5

If you’d like a real Time Machine investigation into Dorchester County Catholicism, why not go back to the early times when Dorchester County required Catholics to register with the sheriffs department and pay a tax of salt weed or $25 I believe it was our 25 bushels of salt weed to the county.. and what do you think that money was used for?? James missioner’s novel. Chesapeake has a great section explaining this practice in Dorchester County.. Maryland founded on freedom for Catholics, which later enacted the acts of tolerance until the Anglican or Episcopalians outnumbered. The Catholics, and soon the act of tolerance were gone and the persecution began. Imagine having to pay a tax simply for being Catholic and living in Dorchester County.

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