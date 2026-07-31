Cambridge Time Machine takes us back to the old wooden bridge over the Blackwater River, likely in the late 1920s or early 1930s. A truck pauses beside the narrow plank crossing, which once carried farmers, watermen, families, and local businesses between Cambridge and lower Dorchester County. Long before the modern bridge and the creation of Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, this modest crossing was an important link through the marshes and rural communities of the county.

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