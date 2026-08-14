Cambridge Time Machine
Let’s Go Over to East New Market Today
This remarkable photograph from the Library of Congress captures East New Market at a time when the Dorchester County community was changing from what had once been described as a thriving fishing village into one of the Eastern Shore’s many small crossroads towns. Preserved by the Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division, the image offers a wonderful glimpse into everyday life in rural Dorchester County and a landscape that will still look familiar to many longtime residents.
Truly a lovely photo… 1962… what a beautiful scene from which you can deduce quite a bit. I was 12 years old… the best of ages … what happened to Cambridge since this photo… I suggest it was a failure of faith and continues to be so.
This is not a picture of Cambridge. It is Salisbury.