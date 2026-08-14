The Cambridge Spy

The Cambridge Spy

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Michael Michaud's avatar
Michael Michaud
6h

Truly a lovely photo… 1962… what a beautiful scene from which you can deduce quite a bit. I was 12 years old… the best of ages … what happened to Cambridge since this photo… I suggest it was a failure of faith and continues to be so.

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Ken Asplen's avatar
Ken Asplen
13h

This is not a picture of Cambridge. It is Salisbury.

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