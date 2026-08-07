This 1936 photograph shows Shoal Creek Manor, an 18th-century brick plantation house near Cambridge, Maryland, sometimes known locally as the “Haunted House.” The property was later associated with Charles Goldsborough, a U.S. congressman and Maryland governor who died there in 1834. Like many large Eastern Shore estates of the period, Shoal Creek relied on enslaved labor. The house stood for more than two centuries before being demolished in 1970, although one of its brick outbuildings was saved and later moved to the Dorchester County Historical Society’s LaGrange campus.