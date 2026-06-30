The City of Cambridge announced Tuesday that a temporary shutdown at the Trenton Street Pumping Station caused a sewage overflow Monday afternoon at two locations along Water Street. According to city officials, the overflow occurred around 12:30 p.m. when sewage backed up and escaped through two manholes near Vue de Leau and at Water and Mill streets. The city estimates that fewer than 500 gallons were released before the backup pump was activated around 2 p.m., stopping the overflow. The affected areas were cleaned, treated with lime, and warning signs were posted.

Officials said there is no impact on the public drinking water supply, although a small amount of wastewater reached the marina area of the Choptank River. Water samples were collected on Tuesday morning for bacteria testing, and the incident was reported to the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Dorchester County Health Department.

The city noted that construction is underway on a new Trenton Street Pumping Station, along with the Westside Interceptor and Make Cambridge Resilient projects, which are intended to reduce recurring sewage and stormwater problems and better protect the Choptank River.