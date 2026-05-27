Rain washed out Saturday’s races at the Cambridge Classic Powerboat Regatta, but by Sunday, the roar of hydroplanes and Jersey Speed Skiffs had returned to Hambrooks Bay, where drivers from across the United States and Canada turned a gray Memorial Day weekend into a blur of spray, speed, and Chesapeake tradition.

For more than a century, boat racing has been woven into the identity of Cambridge, and organizers say the event remains as much a community gathering as a competition.

“We’re the oldest race in the country,” said Allen Nelson of the Cambridge Powerboat Regatta Association. “It’s a community event by and for the community.”

Nelson said racers traveled from throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Quebec to compete in one of only two U.S. stops on the Hydroplane Racing League circuit. The league itself is based in Valleyfield, Quebec, a city Nelson described as “the Daytona 500 of our sport.”

“They will have tens of thousands of people at their event,” Nelson said. “They have a stadium on the shoreline. It’s phenomenal what they have.”

Tommy Shannon with his Hydro 350 the Dognasty as his Quebec-based crew breaks down the boat following his third consecutive win of the day in his class.

Cambridge has hosted organized boat racing since 1911, when industrialist Alfred I. duPont helped launch the first competition through the Cambridge Yacht Club. Over the decades, generations of local racers earned national acclaim, while the races evolved from modest river contests into a professional operation drawing some of the fastest inboard boats in North America.

This year’s regatta featured 38 boats in four classes, including the screaming hydroplanes that skim above the water with only a rudder, propeller blade, and skid fin touching the surface.

“A hydroplane is a wing,” Nelson said. “In a perfect situation, everything else is just suspended slightly above the water.”

Sunday’s weather turned out to be nearly ideal after Saturday’s washout. Cloud cover kept glare off the Choptank River while calm water conditions allowed organizers to squeeze an entire weekend of racing into a single day.

“It was an excellent day of racing,” Nelson said. “The water conditions out there are perfect.”

Among the standout performers was Tommy Shanahan of Valleyfield, Quebec, who swept all three of his races in his class. The 31-year-old driver credited preparation, quick starts, and a little luck.

“It’s never easy,” Shanahan said. “We have a good competition in the category.”

Sam and Jerry Ewancio, winners in the Jersey Speed Skiff class.

Shannon said earning pole position early in the day proved critical. By the final race, he simply focused on “getting a good start and bringing it home.”

The Canadian driver has spent a decade in the sport after following in his father’s footsteps. Racing only six to eight weekends a year, he said, success comes from equal parts machinery, teamwork, and nerves.

“Once the race starts, you’re so focused on what you have to do that you don’t think about anything else anymore,” Shannon said.

He admitted the sport can be dangerous. Shannon has survived three major crashes, including two flips that left him upside down underwater, though none left him with serious injuries.

“We have our masks to be able to breathe if we’re underwater,” he said. “So just stay calm and get out as fast as you can.”

Allen Nelson (left) of the Cambridge Powerboat Regatta Association, and Alessandro Nardi, CEO of the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce, a sponsor of the event.

Shannon races for boat owner Claude Tremblay, whose team built the current boat in 2023 as a tribute to late racer Matthew Jackson, who died in a 2019 racing accident.

“We started the project in his honor,” Tremblay said. “All the crew members were longtime friends with him.”

The boat, named “Dognasty,” carries Jackson’s old nickname, “The Dog.” Tremblay said the entire crew remains motivated by friendship and loyalty as much as competition.

“Combination of both,” Tremblay said when asked whether Shanahan’s success came from the driver or the boat. “Good driver, good boat.”

A Jersey Speed Skiff in action on Sunday.

The races also drew spectators who remembered the glory days of hydroplane racing from decades past. Steve and Ruth Miller of Silver Spring made the trip to Cambridge after Saturday’s rainout canceled racing.

“When I was a boy growing up in Maryland, my dad used to take me down to the mall in Washington to watch Miss Budweiser race,” Steve Miller said. “It’s been a couple of decades since I’ve seen it.”

Even though they only caught the final races Sunday afternoon, the couple said the event was worth the drive. They especially enjoyed getting close to the boats and crews.

“They seem a little crazy too, don’t they?” Miller said with a laugh. “It’s really fun to watch.”

The Millers also took time to explore Cambridge, calling the city “a little bit of a diamond in the rough.” They praised the town’s restaurants and waterfront atmosphere.

For local leaders, that connection between racing and tourism remains essential to the event’s future. Dorchester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Alessandro Nardi said the races showcase both the county’s history and its potential.

“We will continue to be involved with this for years to come, as long as the community supports this,” Nardi said. “We can help make the community aware of the event, aware of the history, the importance of this event to the history of this county, and the Choptank River.”

Organizers hope the regatta continues to grow into a larger waterfront festival capable of attracting visitors who may know little about powerboat racing. Nelson said once people experience the speed and spectacle in person, they quickly understand the appeal.

“People will come down here and go, ‘Wow, that’s kind of neat,’” Nelson said. “That’s what I’m hoping they’ll come and experience here.”