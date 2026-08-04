Later in the week, the Spy will be sharing a longer conversation with Cambridge Police Chief Todd and Sue Radcliffe, the CPD’s embedded clinician, on a unique way to provide mental health services to police officers, but for our first segment, Chief Todd had encouraging news in his latest update on public safety in the city.

Major felony crimes, known as Part A offenses, are down nearly 13 percent. Quality-of-life crimes, including vandalism and disorderly conduct, have dropped by 17.6 percent. Perhaps the most striking number is that Cambridge has now gone more than 13 months without a homicide.

Todd said he would have to look back to the years before the pandemic to find a similar stretch. The comparison with 2022 is especially dramatic. That year, Cambridge recorded seven homicides and 22 shootings. So far this year, the city has had two shootings and no homicides.

Todd credits several changes in the way the department operates.

One is a stronger emphasis on community-oriented policing and officers spending more time in neighborhoods rather than simply responding after a crime has occurred.

Another is what Todd calls “patrolling with purpose.” The department now uses software to identify where crimes are most likely to occur and at what times of day. Officers are then required to conduct regular checks in those areas, including spending 15 minutes there every two hours. The goal is to put officers in the right place before trouble starts.

Todd also pointed to the city’s growing network of surveillance cameras. He said the cameras have become an important tool in both preventing crime and helping officers investigate incidents after they occur.

The numbers suggest that the city is moving in the right direction, but Todd is careful not to suggest the work is finished. Crime statistics can improve quickly and reverse just as quickly if attention slips.

This video is approximately three minutes in length.