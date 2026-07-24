There was some encouraging news at the latest Cambridge Police Advisory Board meeting, the Spy noted in its review of the formal meeting on July 22.

Police Chief Justin Todd reported that Cambridge has now gone more than a year without a homicide. That is a notable change from 2022, when the city recorded seven. Todd also said the department’s second-quarter report showed major crimes down 12.9 percent and quality-of-life offenses down 17.6 percent.

Todd also noted that detectives are revisiting four older cases involving Ernest Jones, Margo White, Bonnie Sharp, and Joyce Carr. New medical evidence may change how at least two of those deaths are understood, although the cases remain officially listed as undetermined.

He also raised concerns about several newer problems, including young people being drawn into gangs and gun activity, AI-assisted scams aimed at older residents, and the discovery of a fully 3D-printed handgun in Cambridge.

Another important note: the department is also placing greater emphasis on mental health. Sue Radcliffe became its full-time mental health clinician on July 1, and a new co-responder program is expected to place a mental health professional alongside officers responding to people in crisis by late August. The Spy hopes to interview Sue and Chief Todd soon for a closer look at this strategy in combating police officer trauma and burnout.

This report was prepared from the public meeting and transcript, with AI used to help identify the major topics. The final story was reviewed and edited by the Spy.

The entire meeting can be viewed here.