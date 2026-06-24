Cambridge officials are considering reinstating a property tax credit for senior homeowners, a move supporters say could help residents remain in their homes as property assessments continue to rise.

The proposal received its first reading this week, and is scheduled to return for a public hearing and possible final vote on July 13.

Mayor Lajan Cephas-Bey said rising assessments have created challenges for older residents living on fixed incomes.

“Many senior owner-occupied homeowners are finding it increasingly difficult to age in place without the risk of losing their homes due to escalating property tax obligations,” Cephas-Bey said.

While the measure would not eliminate the impact of higher assessments, Cephas-Bey said it would “provide meaningful relief” and “sends a clear message that the City of Cambridge is committed to supporting and serving its aging population.”

Under the proposed ordinance, at least one person who owns and resides in the home would have to be at least 65 years old to qualify for the credit. The credit would apply only to owner-occupied principal residences.

City officials estimate the tax credit would reduce city revenue by between $50,000 and $60,000 annually.

Cephas-Bey said the proposal would not affect the fiscal 2027 budget that was recently approved because the application process would not begin until later this year.

Under the proposal, eligible residents would apply for the credit beginning this fall. Award letters would be issued next spring.

The measure would follow a similar program already offered by Dorchester County, though the city proposal would set the eligibility age at 65 rather than 67.

City Manager Glenn Steckman said the county helped estimate the program’s financial impact.

“In discussions with the county, they estimated, based on our population and what they’re seeing, it would be potentially a $50,000 to $60,000 impact,” Steckman said.

Steckman said the estimate assumes every eligible resident applies for the credit, so the impact on revenue could be less

He said the proposal is “directed at seniors who are trying to keep in their homes, for whom tax increases are a little more challenging because they’re more dependent on Social Security.”

Commissioners also compared the proposal to a previous senior tax credit program offered by the city years ago.

Assistant City Manager Brandon Hesson said that the earlier program served a different purpose and attracted relatively little participation.

Hesson said the previous program was designed to attract new homeowners to Cambridge rather than provide ongoing relief to existing residents.

“You had to be a new homeowner,” Hesson said. “You had to be someone who moved here within six months of applying,” he said.

Ward 1 Commissioner Brett Summers welcomed the discussion and emphasized that the proposal still has additional steps before it could take effect.

“Thank you, Mayor, for bringing this forward and us being able to have it properly introduced and have a discussion, a second discussion, community input,” Summers said.

Ward 4 Commissioner and Commission President Sputty Cephas noted that the proposed credit would apply only to a homeowner’s primary residence.

“It would not be for a senior who has multiple properties to [receive] credit for all those properties,” Cephas said. “It’s their principal property that they are actually residing in.”