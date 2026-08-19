Cambridge Waterfront Development Inc. used its August meeting to defend a proposed change to how developers will be selected for Cambridge Harbor, while also reporting continued efforts to strengthen the organization’s financial management.

The most significant discussion involved an amendment to Exhibit C of the property transfer agreement governing Cambridge Harbor. The original agreement anticipated a formal request for proposals, or RFP, to identify developers. CWI now wants to use Mackenzie Commercial Real Estate to market the property directly to developers and investors rather than running a traditional government-style RFP process.

CWI officials acknowledged concerns about transparency but said confidentiality is necessary during early discussions with prospective developers. Under the proposed amendment, the public would be notified once CWI reached a nonbinding agreement such as a term sheet or letter of intent. A 30-day public comment period would then take place before CWI could enter into a binding agreement for the sale or disposition of the property. Any development would also remain subject to Cambridge planning and regulatory approvals.

The lengthy explanation suggests CWI is responding to public concern over replacing the RFP process with private negotiations led by its commercial real estate broker.

The board also received a financial update showing CWI operating approximately $24,000 better than budget through June. Officials reported about $219,000 in cash and acknowledged that a recent reconciliation identified several internal transfers that needed to be adjusted so individual bank accounts properly matched their funding sources. Management said the corrections would not change CWI’s overall cash position or operating results. CWI is also seeking an outside financial services firm.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie reported continuing conversations with prospective developers. One of the most frequent questions involves how much development, particularly residential density, will be permitted at Cambridge Harbor. Board members said the answer should be contained in the site’s regulating and master plans, with one member recalling a density of approximately 23 units per acre.

A member of the public also asked for a clearer project schedule showing where Cambridge Harbor stands and when various phases might be completed. The response pointed primarily to planning documents already available to the public rather than offering a specific development timetable.

You can watch the full meeting here.

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